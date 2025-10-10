Cristiano Ronaldo has officially become football's first billionaire making history once again. This massive achievement has shocked fans and critics to their cores, but perhaps the more intriguing part is what he's now saying about his future in the sport. His path to enormous wealth has been years in the making, and his retirement hints suggest he still has fire left in him but for how long?

Ronaldo and historic football moments go hand in hand. His transformation into the first billionaire footballer was confirmed by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which puts his net worth at £1.04 billion (roughly $1.4 billion) as of 2025.That staggering number encompasses not just his salary, but also his endorsements, investments, and revenue from his personal brand of CR7. Over the span from 2002 to 2023, Bloomberg counts his football earnings alone at more than £410 million that serve as his salary.

This billion dollar turning point came with his contract at Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr. In 2023, Ronaldo, to the shock of the entire football world left Manchester United and signed a deal that reportedly made him the highest paid footballer in history, with annual earnings of around £177 million (approximately $239 million), plus bonuses. And if that was not enough, he even got a 15 percent stake in the club itself. He has since extended his deal to stay with the club until 2027 to the delight of most fans amidst retirement rumours.

But match wages are only part of the Ronaldo story. CR7 has long been a marketing juggernaut and genius. His sponsorship deal with Nike is said to bring in over £13 million annually over his other gains. He also counts top brands such as Armani, Castrol, and others among his commercial partners leading to big money from there as well. Meanwhile, his 'CR7' business ventures, according to reports, span clothing, fragrances, hotels, gyms, and more, establishing his wealth in assets that could outlast his playing days for years in the future.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo Going to Retire?

Most Ronaldo fans are worried that they are seeing the last of him. Given his age, 40 in 2025, many fans and experts would obviously expect Ronaldo to be eyeing life after football. Yet he insists otherwise as of now and it seems like CR7 fans have nothing to worry about. Speaking at the Portugal Football Globes gala, he revealed

'I still have a passion for this,' he added. 'My family says it's time to quit and they ask me why I want to score 1000 goals if I've already scored 900-something. But I don't think that way inside.' Ronaldo explained, 'I'm still producing good things, I'm helping my club and the national team. Why not continue? I am sure that when I finish I will leave full because I gave everything of myself. I know I don't have many years left to play, but the few I have left, I have to enjoy them to the fullest.'

So becoming a billionaire is more than a number, it's a statement from one of the greatest in football. Ronaldo has redefined what is possible for footballers, turning himself into a dynamic and diversifying enterprise rather than a player whose earnings vanish after retirement which has happened to a lot of footballers in the past. His wealth is built not only on record breaking contracts, but on strategic financial foresight that ended up transforming his insane fame into a brand that thrives independently of his performances on the pitch.

Therefore through CR7, he has mastered the art of monetising identity, building a massively successful business ecosystem. Each of his monetary ventures strengthen the Ronaldo brand worldwide, ensuring financial longevity beyond football for him. More importantly, it sets a precedent for future generations of players, showing that athletic excellence can coexist with entrepreneurial vision, and that legacy today extends far beyond trophies and goals.