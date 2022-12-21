Now that the 2022 FIFA World Cup has been won by Argentina, the football world is starting to shift the focus back to club football. Games are set to resume in the coming days, and players are heading back from international duty. Meanwhile, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is said to be poised to sign a mega deal with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

Last week, Ronaldo was spotted in the Spanish capital training solo at Real Madrid's facilities in Valdebebas. His presence at Real Madrid City inevitably fuelled speculations that he might be looking for a comeback with the 14-time UEFA Champions League winners. Those theories have since been debunked, with the club reportedly allowing him to train in their facilities only for old times' sake.

Now, Ronaldo has been spotted vacationing with his family in Dubai. According to Marca, he is also there to await the confirmation of his deal to join the Riyadh based club. The former Manchester United forward has reportedly been offered a contract until June 2025.

It had previously been confirmed that the club already approached Ronaldo back in the summer, but the deal fell through for one reason or another. He started his second season back at United before completely falling out with manager Erik Ten Hag. He left the Red Devils by mutual agreement just before the start of the World Cup, and has since been seeking employment elsewhere.

It appears as though nothing has come out of talks with the other big European clubs, and Ronaldo's career may be taking him to the Middle East. There are also rumours that Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami is interested, but those murmurs have quieted down in recent weeks.

Al Nassr is currently leading the Saudi championship, and if he does move, Ronaldo will be playing under French manager Rudi Garcia. He will also be pocketing a hefty sum to the tune of around 200 million euros a season including his salary and advertising add-ons.

Saudi Arabia has been aggressive in their mission to become a sporting powerhouse. The crown prince has taken over Premier League side Newcastle United and the country has recently hosted the Spanish Super Cup. In other sports, they have also secured a long-term deal to stage Formula 1 races and golf tournaments

The arrival of Ronaldo will surely be another feather in the Saudi Arabian cap, and will be seen as some plus points in their bid to host the FIFA World Cup in 2030. However, no official announcement has been made as of now, and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's fate still hangs in a balance.