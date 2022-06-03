A few excited royal followers clapped and cheered when they saw Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during a motorcade at the Trooping the Colour parade on Thursday, June 2.

A video shared by the "Today" show on Twitter showed the crowd that had gathered on the street for a chance to see the royals. One of the black cars that passed by happened to have the Duke and Duchess of Sussex riding inside.

The clip showed Meghan Markle's window opening to reveal her and Prince Harry looking outside at the crowd. She can even be seen waving and smiling. Some waved back while others had their phones out to capture the moment.

"All you haters on Twitter, can you hear the sound of real Royalists cheering for Prince Harry and Meghan. The likes of Dan Wootten and Angela Levin will cry themselves to sleep tonight. Twitter is NOT real life and certainly does not reflect most of the wonderful people in the UK," one netizen wrote.

Another chimed in, "I always knew the ordinary folks in Britain loves Harry and Meghan. They would probably get the same reception on the balcony and that was the big fear!". One more commented, "This is reality!!! Most people in UK love Harry and Meghan."

The source of the video, London-based Emily Sevenoaks, said the couple was spotted along Cleveland Row. They were en route to Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined the rest of the non-working royals to watch the Trooping the Colour parade at Buckingham Palace. They were not part of the lineup for the balcony appearance as it was reserved for the senior working members.

Instead, they were photographed looking relaxed and having fun as they chatted with Zara and Mike Tindall's children. They watched the Horse Guards Parade from the Major General's Office.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will join other royals for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral on Friday. It is not known if they will bring their children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 11 months. But it is believed that they will celebrate their daughter's first birthday on June 4 at Frogmore Cottage with Queen Elizabeth II in attendance.