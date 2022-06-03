A body language expert claimed that Meghan Markle appeared relaxed and happy when she was photographed at the Trooping the Colour parade on Thursday, June 2. Kate Middleton, on the other hand, looked far more serious as she joined Queen Elizabeth II and other senior royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not disappoint royal followers who anticipated their appearance at the Platinum Jubilee. They were pictured seemingly at ease and enjoying themselves as they chatted with Zara and Mike Tindall's children. They were also photographed talking to the Duke of Kent.

According to body language expert Judi James, the 40-year-old former "Suits" star was "in her element" when she leaned down to jokingly shush the children while the procession took place outside. The little ones appeared to enjoy the interaction too as they were seen smiling and laughing.

prince harry and duchess meghan with some of the queen’s great granddaughters during trooping the colour, london. 🫶🏻🥰 pic.twitter.com/UmovfpSYKf — best of harry (@harrysussex_) June 2, 2022

She told the Mirror, "Glimpsed from a window we could see Meghan and Harry looking unexpectedly relaxed and upbeat in a low-key appearance that seemed much more to their tastes than previous awkward, tense appearances with the rest of the Firm,"

James observed that Meghan Markle appeared "playful and in her element with a group of young royals who also seemed to adore her, shushing them with her eyes wide and rounded but also smiling and she shushed to suggest she wasn't being totally serious." She said the duchess also made sure that Prince Harry felt comfortable.

"Her loving gaze at Harry created some solid continuity with the more public PDAs the couple are famous for and the fun they were having looked a world away from some of the more tense-looking poses from the top-level royals out on the balcony as they "watched the fly-past," she explained.

Meanwhile, James pointed out that Kate Middleton and Prince William emerged on the Buckingham Palace balcony "wearing their serious facial expressions." They stepped out to watch the RAF flypast with their children Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte. They joined other senior working royals including Queen Elizabeth II. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were excluded from the balcony appearance because they no longer work for the British monarchy.