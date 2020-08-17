Elizabeth Debicki will portray Princess Diana in Seasons 5 and 6 of "The Crown," taking over the role from actress Emma Corinn.

The "Tenet" star addressed her addition to the Netflix show in a press release published by The Wrap. She admitted that she is a fan of the series and considered it an honour to portray one of the remarkable personalities in the British royal family.

"Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from Episode One," Debicki said.

Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in the final two seasons of The Crown (Seasons 5 and 6). pic.twitter.com/Z3CjHuJ56B — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 16, 2020

The 29-year-old Australian actress will replace Corrin who portrays a younger Princess Diana in Season 4 of "The Crown," which is due this fall. Debicki is the most recent cast addition announced after last week's series of casting change-ups for Seasons 5 and 6.

Jonathan Pryce will take over the role of Prince Philip from Tobias Menzies. Likewise, Imelda Staunton will replace Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II and Lesley Manville will take the role of Princess Margaret from Helena Bonham Carter.

"This is such wonderful news," a fan tweeted on Debicki's casting and another commented, "Their casting is always, always spot on."

"The Crown" chronicles the life of the British royal family, with a focus on the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Season 4 will introduce Princess Diana to the family. Showrunner Peter Morgan said the show will run for a total of six seasons instead of five as he previously announced.

"As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," Morgan said adding, "To be clear, Series 6 will not bring us any closer to present day – it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail."

Before she portrays Princess Diana in Seasons 5 and 6 of "The Crown," viewers can watch Debicki on "The Night Manager," "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" and "The Cloverfield Paradox," to name a few.