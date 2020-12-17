Apart from several controversies, season 4 of "The Crown" also raised a number of questions about the image of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Not everyone agrees with her representation in the hit Netflix show, including her biographer Charles Moore.

Charles Moore, who penned "Margaret Thatcher: The Authorized Biography," praised Gillian Anderson for her portrayal of the former Prime Minister in "The Crown," but noted that the drama failed to capture Thatcher's humanity. Speaking on Chopper's Politics podcast for The Telegraph, Moore said about Thatcher's portrayal in the series: "I think it's very good on one thing and not very good on the rest."

"The one thing is that Gillian Anderson captures the incredible determination and seriousness of Margaret Thatcher, the woman coming from nowhere as it were, not a privileged background, and entering this world of power and how difficult that was for her, and how determined she was, working her way through it - that's well done," he said.

However, he went on to note that the late politician's soft side went unacknowledged in the show. The author said: "What it doesn't have is any of the humanity of Margaret Thatcher, which was a big thing for those who worked with her."

Explaining his disappointment, Moore said: "for example and it doesn't explain that her passion was a direct communication with people who felt excluded by what had gone on in the 1970s, like ordinary trade union members who were being pushed around by trade union leaders, and it's political account of the year is just rubbish."

He also said that the Netflix original drama got Margaret and Denis Thatcher's Balmoral debut factually wrong, as the royal family could have bullied the then prime minister. "She certainly would not have gone stalking in a bright blue dress, no. It's factually wrong all of that," Moore said about the couple's visit to Queen Elizabeth II's Balmoral estate in Scotland in August 1979.

"For example, the idea the Queen would be rude to Margaret Thatcher is not believable, it's also not believable that Margaret Thatcher would be rude to the Queen," he insists, adding the one part the show did get right about the trip was that Dennis and Margaret were indeed "entering a world they don't know."

Moore noted that most of Thatcher's mannerisms in the show are accurate, including her low-flying curtsy to the queen, but insisted that the British monarch "really, truly is unpolitical" unlike what was depicted in the series.