"The Crown" is preparing to bring the much-awaited storyline about Princess Diana as played by actress Elizabeth Debicki. And she is "incredibly excited" to take over the role of Emma Corrin.

Last month, it was announced that Elizabeth Debicki will play the role of Princess Diana in "The Crown" Season 5 and 6. The "Tenet" actress has apparently been hooked to the series that tells the story of the British monarchy from the time of Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in the 1950s.

Appearing on the Thursday episode of "Good Morning America" alongside "Tenet" co-star Kenneth Branagh, the 30-year-old actress opened up about being "overwhelmed" when she received the role. She also talked about playing her part as Kat in the movie "Tenet," the biggest movie to release after coronavirus lockdown.

"When [creator] Peter Morgan asked me to do it, I was quite overwhelmed," Debicki said. "But I've had a little bit of time to process it now, and I think that I'm actually just incredibly excited to do it. And she's such an important figure. She was such a remarkable human being, and so the idea of stepping into it is daunting but very exciting."

Debicki is known for her numerous roles in the movies like "The Great Gatsby," "Everest," "Guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 2" and television series like "The Night Manager" and "The Kettering Incident." However, to witness her portrayal of Princess Diana, fans will have to wait much longer.

Sir Kenneth Branagh and Elizabeth Debicki on their new movie, #Tenet.https://t.co/Heoq1nSeiT pic.twitter.com/kLfMouS2ix — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 3, 2020

According to Deadline, "The Crown" season 5 is expected to go on air in the year 2022 following the release of season 4 on Netflix, later this year.

"Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from Episode One," Debicki also said in a statement previously.

Other cast members joining "The Crown" for season 5 and 6 are Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Lesly Manville as Princess Margaret, and Jonathan Pryce filling as Prince Philip.