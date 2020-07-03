"The Crown," a historical drama web series on Netflix that chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to modern times, will wrap the hit Emmy-nominated show with a fifth and final season.

The show has finalised Imelda Staunton and Lesley Manville to portray the British monarch and her younger sister late Princess Margaret, respectively in the final season as it goes towards exploring the recent decades of the queen's reign, who has been on the throne for more than 67 years.

While Staunton's casting as the queen had already been revealed, the web series's Twitter account announced on Thursday: "Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret in the fifth season of The Crown."

The tweet also included a statement by the 64-year-old actress, who wrote: "I could not be happier to be playing Princess Margaret. The baton is being passed on from two formidable actresses and I really don't want to let the side down. Furthermore, to play siblings with my dear friend Imelda Staunton will be nothing short of a complete joy."

Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret in the fifth season of The Crown. pic.twitter.com/R5aZEBOW0t July 2, 2020

Older actors have stepped in to play the British royal family and their acquaintances in the show with every two seasons. The coveted roles of the queen and Princess Margaret were played by Claire Foy and Vanessa Kirby in the first and second season, and by Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham-Carter in the third and fourth season. The roles are central to the series and explore the dynamics between the royal siblings, the only children of King George VI and Queen Mother Elizabeth.

According to The Sun, Manville was the producers' 'first choice' for the role of the headstrong princess. Manville and Staunton had recently worked together on the "Maleficent" sequel, "Mistress of Evil," in which they portrayed the roles of fairies Flittle and Knotgrass, respectively.

The fourth season of the hit historical drama is scheduled for release later this year. The show will introduce more characters this season, with Gillian Anderson playing former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin playing Diana, Princess of Wales.