"The Crown" fans would be disappointed to know that they would never learn the details about the stories that built up to Megxit. Prince Harry has stated that he would not like to be a part of the narrative of the Netflix original series.

In an interview with his biographer Angela Levin, Prince Harry, who has now moved to Canada, expressed his desire to be excluded from the television drama that revolves around the reign of the longest monarch in the history of British monarchies, Queen Elizabeth II.

According to E! News, Angela Levin dished out some details from her interactions with Prince Harry on BBC Breakfast. Jokingly, he said that he would "stop it" before the show even gets to him, as per the author of "Harry: A Biography of Prince."

It appears that he has been worried about how "The Crown" could put his entire life in front of the viewers.

"Harry, when I went to interview him in the Palace, the first thing he said to me when he shook my hand was, 'Are you watching The Crown?' And I hadn't been at the time, I felt very embarrassed and I got it and he said, 'I'm going to make sure I stop it before they get to me,'" Levina told BBC Breakfast.

In the wake of Megxit, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved to Canada to start their new "financially independent" lives with the queen's blessings. Harry has been in talks with the queen and other senior members of the families including his father Prince Charles and his brother Prince William, Duke of Cambridge.

Following the discussions, the queen announced that Harry and Meghan will be moving away from the royal family, drop their HRH titles, and will not receive any public funds. Several reports suggested that the royal couple did not inform the family about the content of their announcement about stepping down from royal duties and this has left them disappointed.

Nevertheless, the 36-year-old has nothing to worry about. Earlier, this year, "The Crown" executive producer of the series Suzanne Mackie revealed that they may not even make it as far as the present-day on the series. Therefore, Harry and Meghan have nothing to worry about.

"I think we'll probably - we won't travel into the present day," she added.

Meanwhile, showrunner Peter Morgan reasserted Mackie's thoughts during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. Speaking to the publication, he said that he is not comfortable about writing about the events that are close to the moment.