Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary of Denmark stole some alone time for themselves for a date night at home as they isolate with their four children at Amalienborg Palace due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince Frederik and Princess Mary took to Instagram on Saturday to share a cosy snap of themselves cuddled up on their living room sofa as they watched "Højskolesangbogen" play on their television.

The crown prince couple was originally supposed to be dressed in their finest attires on Saturday night for a special outing to Royal Theatre to see a special performance of Højskolesangbogen. However, as the programme was cancelled in wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the royal couple donned their pajamas and watched the production from the comfort of their home.

"A different and slightly more relaxed ... well, yes ... a much more relaxed way of going to the theater," the couple captioned the Instagram picture which was a collage of two contrasting images of themselves. While the first depicted them all dressed up at Copenhagen's Royal Theatre back in 2004, the second one showed them casually-dressed watching the play on TV. The snap from their at-home theatre session didn't show their faces, but their feet could be seen close together.

"Of course, sitting at home on the couch can never replace going to the theatre. But it is nevertheless wonderful that we can have a theatre experience at home during this time," they added in the caption. The parents-of-four also stated that they wish everyone who is watching the Royal Theatre's Højskolesangbog online, were having a great time like them.

Frederik and Mary, who have been carrying out their royal duties from home since the Danish government implemented a nation-wide lockdown on March 11, recently opened up about adjusting to the new routine. In a TV documentary "Denmark Stands Together" which gave a rare glimpse into their home lives, Frederik said, "the world looks completely different today than it did just a few weeks ago. We all miss our normal everyday lives."

"We have come outside to get fresh air and to move. It is the second week of home education and it has required some transformation of both the children and us," Mary added while the documentary played shots of the family playing soccer and the children jumping on the trampoline.

The couple's children- Prince Christian, 14, Princess Isabella, 13, Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent, nine, had to cut short their three-month stint at an international boarding school in Switzerland and return to Denmark after the coronavirus outbreak.