Crown Prince Haakon of Norway is "relieved" that his father King Harald V's recent heart surgery went successful.

Crown Prince Haakon opened up about his father's health while talking to reporters during a visit to the city of Trondheim, on Sunday, reports Royal Central. His comments came just a day after the Norwegian Royal Court gave an update about the monarch's health and assured he is "doing well."

The statement issued by the Royal Court on Saturday, reads: "His Majesty the King is doing well after yesterday's intervention. The King has had a short walk, and the condition is good, says the King's doctor, chief physician Bjørn Bendz at the Cardiovascular and Vascular Clinic at Oslo University Hospital, Rikshospitalet."

The update was given just a day after the royal court revealed that the Norwegian monarch went through a heart surgery to replace a heart valve first operated on in 2005, after several weeks of speculations about his repeated visits to the hospitals and absence from royal duties. The court finally addressed the 83-year-old's illness on Friday announcing through its Instagram account: "Today, King Harald underwent heart valve surgery at Rikshospitalet. The operation was successful, and the King's condition is good."

While the monarch's leave has been extended due to his health issues, Haakon has taken over as the regent. Giving an update on his father's condition on Sunday, the 47-year-old said: "He is fine. Both the doctors and my father are happy, and he is in good recovery it seems. I would like to thank the entire team from the hospital with Bjørn Bendz, the king's doctor, in the lead who has done an incredible job."

"We knew they were very good, but still it was very nice to know that everything went well," the royal added.

When asked if the King's breathing has improved after the operation, the father-of-two replied: "He has probably not been able to test it properly yet, but it will probably come in the next few days when he starts to be a little more active."

Haakon further opened up about his feelings regarding the surgery, saying: "I admit that it was a relief to hear that it went well. One gets a little uneasy in these situations."

It is currently unclear how long King Harald will stay in the hospital, while his sick leave will continue throughout this month. The last time he had heart surgery 15 years ago, he had kept away from royal duties for two months.