Netflix's historical drama "The Crown" is probably the closest to what common people would come to knowing life inside Buckingham Palace. After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell announcement, fans and followers of the show might be hoping to watch a sensational episode where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will make the shocking announcement about their resignation from royal duties.

However, fans will be disappointed to know that nothing of this sort will happen on "The Crown's" future episodes. The Sussexes big news will probably not figure in the series' future six seasons that have already been planned.

Suzanne Mackie, an executive producer of the series, confirmed the decision to PA, according to BBC.

"To be honest, whatever the life of The Crown is after where we are now, I doubt we'll ever go as far into the present day," Mackie said.

"I think we'll probably - we won't travel into the present day," she added.

However, this may not come as a surprise to many followers as showrunner Peter Morgan long ago had stated that the show may not go as far as depicting the present-day scenario of the royal family. Hence, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not ever make it to the epic show, at all.

Back in 2018, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Morgan said that he is not comfortable about writing about the events that are too close to the moment.

"I know how my show is going to end — but that's long before where we are now," he said. "Let's wait twenty years and see what there is to say about Meghan Markle. I don't know what there is to say about Meghan Markle at the moment. I wouldn't know and I wouldn't presume."

"The Crown" is one of the most popularly watched series on Netflix. It depicts the life of royal family from the time Queen Elizabeth II was crowned the queen. The show just wrapped up its third season that portrayed the events between 1964 to 1977. Meanwhile, the next season is expected to depict the 80s.

On Wednesday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a statement on their official Sussex Royal website and Instagram account stating that they are taking a "step back" from royal duties in order to "carve out a progressive new role within this institution." While they intend to continue supporting the queen, the Commonwealth, and their patronages, they want to become "financially independent" and split their time between the UK and North America.

The statement has reportedly rocked the royal family, who were apparently not notified by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex before the release of the statement.