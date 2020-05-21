Crown Princess Mary of Denmark appeared to have taken a leaf out of Meghan Markle's style book for her hairdo as seen in a throwback picture shared by her on the Danish royal family's Instagram on Tuesday.

Crown Princess Mary had styled her brunette hair in a ballerina-style bun during a royal visit to Ethiopia in March last year, which could have been inspired by Meghan Markle who has sported it on several occasions. In the picture, the Danish royal can be seen in a pale blue button-up shirt paired with neutral belted trousers, an outfit combo which is a trusted piece in the wardrobe of the Duchess of Sussex as well, reports Hello.

The picture of Mary was from her meeting with school students during her trip to Ethiopia in which she was accompanied by the Danish Minister of Development Ulla Tørnæs as well. The throwback picture was a part of a collage of two pictures, the other one being of her four children heading to their schools as they reopen after lifting of coronavirus lockdown.

Prince Christian, 14, Princess Isabella, 13, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, nine, were carrying out studies at a boarding school in Switzerland but had to cut short their three-month stint and return to Denmark due to coronavirus outbreak. The royal children have now resumed their schooling at the Tranegårdsskolen school in Gentofte.

In the caption, Princess Mary noted that while she is happy for her four children to return to school, she is also concerned about other kids who aren't able to resume their education. The 48-year-old wrote: "I think they have been good at dealing with what has been a very different everyday life. But they are happy to return to all that they have missed: the teaching, their peers, the teachers, the neighborhoods - in short, a school life that provides the structure of everyday life that children have found they appreciate." ⁣

⁣

The princess, who is married to Crown Prince Frederik, further highlighted the impact the COVID-19 crisis has had on education worldwide, particularly on schooling for girls in developing countries.

"But not all children in the world are so lucky. I have read that UNESCO estimates that school closures around the world due to the Corona crisis are affecting education for over 70 percent of all the students of the world. It has a great impact on the world's children, especially girls and especially in developing countries," she wrote.