Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark have cut short their children's three-month stint at a boarding school in Switzerland due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Danish royal court has confirmed that Crown Princess Mary has returned home from Switzerland with her four children- Prince Christian, 14, Princess Isabella, 12, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, nine.

"In light of the worsening situation in Denmark in connection with the handling of the spread of COVID-19, the Crown Prince couple has decided that the family will leave home from Switzerland," the Danish royal court said in a statement.

"The Crown Prince couple find it most natural to return home and stand with the Danes in a time that requires a lot of everyone and where there is a shared responsibility for looking after each other," the statement issued on Thursday further read.

Mary had temporarily relocated to Switzerland with her children on January 6, for a 12-week spring term at Lemania-Verbier International School, while Crown Prince Frederik visited them according to his schedule.

After the stint, the royal children were expected to resume their schooling at the Tranegårdsskolen school in Gentofte. At the time, the Denmark palace had said in a statement, "With the school stay, the Crown Prince couple wants to give their children a common experience in an international environment."

However, the stay at the boarding school has been cut short due to the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, which has caused the closure of several schools across the world. Denmark's prime minister Mette Frederiksen also announced on Wednesday that the country will close all kindergartens, schools, and universities for two weeks to slow the spread of the respiratory disease. Denmark has become the second country in Europe to go into lockdown due to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, reports Mail Online.

In a later statement issued on Instagram, the Danish royal court announced that Queen Margrethe has also returned to Fredensborg Castle in Denmark from her annual winter holiday in Norway. Also, the monarch has decided to cancel all of the royal events planned to celebrate her upcoming 80th birthday in April, along with other royal engagements in the coming weeks.