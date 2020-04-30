Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway sent out a message of hope to the citizens of the country who are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, and assured that "brighter days will come."

In a rare interview to Norway's state television channel NRK, Princess Mette-Marit discussed how she is coping with the situation and said, "If there is one piece of advice want to give, it is to keep good routines; get up in the morning, get enough sleep, get out in nature. I think that is very important for everyone. In addition, remember that this time will end. Brighter days are coming."

The Norwegian royal, who is herself in the high-risk group for novel coronavirus because of her chronic lung disease, has been carrying out her royal duties from their home office. When the journalist from NRK arrived at the Norweigian royal's Skaugum Estate for the interview, the Crown Princess's first words were: "I'm so glad to see people again!" reports Royal Central.

The 46-year-old, who is married to Crown Prince Haakon, the heir apparent to the Norwegian throne, stressed that we should care more about each other's mental health during these testing times. The former journalist has been taking up initiatives in support of mental health ever since she joined the royal family almost two decades ago. In 2001, she became the high protector for the Norwegian Council on Mental Health.

"It is heart-breaking to hear that those who work in the municipalities are experiencing such a worsening of the situation for those who are having a hard time. Perhaps the parents drink more, one is closer to one another, and the intensity of the conflicts is often greater. It has something to do with everyday life for children and young people," the royal said about the COVID-19 crisis.

The mother-of-three said that it is "incredibly important" that the emergency services have expanded the offer to the youth, especially in these times when it has become difficult to have conversations on phone as well because of the fear that people at home will hear them.