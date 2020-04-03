Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway have shared a sneak peek of their office set up at their royal residence Skaugum Estate in Asker, and the royal fans can't get enough of the stunning décor.

Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit, who have been carrying out their royal duties from home in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, shared a glimpse of their home in a series of photos shared on the Norwegian royal family's official Instagram account on Thursday.

In the pictures, the royal couple is seen sitting next to each other on medieval-styled chairs, while conducting a video conference through their laptop elevated on their wooden desk with the help of a stack of books. According to the caption, the Crown Prince couple was holding a meeting with the Church City Mission to discuss the works the mission has been doing to reach vulnerable groups amidst increasing cases of COVID-19.

A number of antique pieces can be seen placed on the desk, along with three framed photographs. A dusky blue settee, as well as a couch in matching colour, can be seen behind them. The walls of the room are painted in different hues of blue, with wooden panelling on the lower half of the walls. A gold-framed mirror and a modern artwork give an aesthetic touch to the royal office. The desk in front of the modern artwork again features a number of framed photos.

An open door behind them gives a sneak-peek into another room, which features dark wooden pieces of furniture, an old royal portrait, and comfy chairs with mint green and white stripes with golden borders. Mint green stripes cover the walls as well, complementing the cream carpets on the floor, giving the room a cozy look.

The royal couple had earlier treated their followers with a glimpse of their royal home by sharing a picture of their dining hall, clicked by their eldest daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra.

One of the pictures showed chilli con carne in a serving bowl and four plates arranged on a pine dining table, while another shows the royal couple sitting on grey couches in front of their dining table with their daughter.

The caption of the picture explained that the meal was prepared by their younger child, Prince Sverre Magnus, 14, as a part of a home-schooling task for his food and health class, reports Hello. It reads: "A warm greeting to all students, teachers, and parents who make homeschooling work."

A wicker-style lampshade hangs from the ceiling over the dining table, while small artefacts can be seen beautifully placed all over the room. A picture depicting a snowy mountain scenery can be seen on the back wall.