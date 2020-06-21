Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel released four never-before-seen pictures from their royal wedding to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary on Friday. The couple also shared a new portrait of themselves in an outdoor environment.

The heir to the Swedish throne, Princess Victoria, 42, shared romantic black and white photographs from her royal wedding. In the throwback pictures, the mother-of-two is seen sharing a kiss with her husband. Another picture shows the newlyweds doing their first dance together.

In the new portrait, Victoria and Daniel are seen posing side-by-side at the Haga Palace near Stockholm. Victoria looks effortlessly regal in a rose gown. Her custom couture gown is by Swedish designer Frida Jonsvens, and it features delicate pink tulle embroidered with a floral design. The fitted bodice features long-sleeve and billowing floor-sweeping skirt.

Jonsvens gowns are known for their minimalism, hand crafted intricate detail, flowing skirts and colourful patterns. Her brunette hair was styled into voluminous curls and swept to the side. Victoria opted for a natural make up look. Daniel, 46, looked dapper in a black suit and matching bow tie as he held his wife's hand.

"The 19th of June 2010 was a special and very happy day in our lives. Among the absolute strongest memories are all the people who chose to celebrate it in different ways with us – out on the streets of Stockholm, in Ockelbo and other parts of the country. We still carry the warmth and good wishes we received that day. Today, we want to take this opportunity to thank you for the support we have experienced during these ten years, and which means a lot to us," reads the Instagram post by the Swedish royal court.

Victoria married Olof Daniel Westling on June 19, 2010 at Stockholm Cathedral. The wedding ceremony was conducted by the Archbishop of Uppsala, Anders Wejryd and he was assisted by the Royal Court Chief Chaplain, Lars-Göran Lönnermark and the Bishop of Lund, Antje Jackelén. The royal wedding was attended by 1,200 people.

The couple is parents to Princess Estelle, born in 2012 and Prince Oscar, born in 2016.