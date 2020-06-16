Swedish royal court released a series of stunning portraits of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden ahead of their milestone tenth wedding anniversary.

Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, who will be celebrating a decade of their marriage on Friday, posed in ballroom outfits in different locations of their official residence Haga Palace for the new portraits.

The pictures were shared on the Swedish royal family's Instagram account with the caption: "On Friday, the Crown Princess and Prince Daniel celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary. Ahead of the wedding day, photographer Elisabeth Toll has taken new official portrait photos of the Crown Princess Couple. The photographs are taken in Gustav III's pavilion at Haga."

Victoria, heir apparent to the Swedish throne, posed in three extravagant ballgowns for the pictures. For one of the pictures taken in the pavilion's grounds, the 42-year-old wore a dark blue tulle dress and styled her hair in a bun, accessorising her look with the diamond Baden fringe tiara and her royal orders. Her husband Daniel, 46, also donned his royal orders on a black suit paired with a white shirt.

The mother-of-two had a change of outfit and tiara for the next picture taken inside the pavilion featuring marble and gold interiors and a dazzling chandelier. For the picture, the Swedish royal re-wore her dusky pink one-shouldered embellished Elie Saab gown that she previously wore at the concert the night before her wedding in 2010. She accessorised the floor-sweeping gown with the diamond Connaught tiara and Vasa earrings and styled her brunette locks in loose waves.

The third and the fourth pictures were solo portraits of the couple in a more relaxed setting near large flower vases. The future queen did a second change of outfit and posed in an elegant cream cowl-neck shift dress. She swept her hair back into her signature sleek bun and accessorised her look with pearl earrings and a matching brooch. She didn't don a tiara as she posed for the picture sitting on one of the chairs of a large dining table. More pictures from the royal photoshoot were shared by the Swedish royal court on Instagram stories.