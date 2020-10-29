Days ahead of "The Crown" season 4 premiere, show star Emma Corrin talks about what she thinks about Prince William and Prince Harry watching the show. Corrin is due to make her debut as Princess Diana when the show opens this November.

In a recent interview, Emma Corrin said it's "quite stressful" to think about whether people watch it and how will Prince William and Prince Harry react to it. The actress was chatting with Sky News about playing the role of one of the most popular female figures of history.

"I try not to think about whether people watch it because I think that's a slippery slope. You can't really control if they do and also if you start thinking about, 'I wonder what they'll think'... It's kind of, yeah, it's quite stressful," she said in the interview (via Hello).

"The Crown" Season 4 covers the time period between 1977 and 1990. It introduces Princess Diana as portrayed by Corrin and her life when she met Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor) and married him. The other important aspects of the show will include Margaret Thatcher's premiership and the introduction of William and Harry. In addition, the show will feature the highly-anticipated event -- the royal wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer.

"I mean, what's interesting about The Crown is the stuff we don't know, and it's the fiction, it's the speculation of what happened behind the closed doors," O'Connor said in the interview.

Meanwhile, "The Crown" star Olivia Colman once asked William if he's seen the Netflix series that traces the life of Queen Elizabeth II and her family from her wedding in 1947 through the present day. During Olivia and Helen Bonham Carter's appearance in 2019's episode of "Graham Norton Show," the actress who portrays the role of Queen Elizabeth II in season 3 and 4 of the series revealed that William hasn't watched the show.

"I met Prince William at a dinner and he asked what I was doing at the moment before he quickly added, "Actually, I know what you're doing",' she said in the show (via Buzzfeed). "I was so excited and asked, "Have you watched it?" His answer was a firm, "'No.'" She added that he was "very charming and very lovely."

"The Crown" season 4 will premiere on Nov. 15 on Netflix.