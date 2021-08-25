James Murray is unrecognisable as Prince Andrew in photos taken from the set of "The Crown" season 5 in the U.K.

Filming for the Netflix series is well underway and with it comes a good look at the show's take on the Duke of York when he was between the ages of 30 and 40. Photos shared by The Mirror showed the 46-year-old English actor accompanied by actress Claudia Harrison, who plays the role of Anne, Princess Royal.

The "Cutting It" star was spotted sporting a fringe and dressed in a grey double-breasted suit and striped tie. Meanwhile, Harrison channelled the princess' love for scarves and puffed hair. The actors were photographed in a sombre mood. Understandably so, as the behind-the-scenes pictures were said to be from the filming of a memorial service at a church in Surrey. Although it is not known whose ceremony they attended.

"The Crown" season 5 will reportedly tell of the trials and tribulations of the House of Windsor and will likely include the failed marriage of Prince Andrew and his wife, Sarah Ferguson. They split in 1992 and finalised their divorce in 1996. They remain friends to this day and Ferguson was even granted permission by Queen Elizabeth II to retain her royal title of Duchess of York after the divorce.

The upcoming season is said to open with what the British monarch referred to as her "annus horribilis" in 1992. It will likely feature the fire at Windsor Castle and the other two failed royal marriages. Prince Charles and Princess Diana separated in 1992 and came to a divorce agreement in 1996. Princess Anne also ended her marriage to Captain Mark Phillips and she later remarried with Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence.

Murray's addition to "The Crown" season 5 comes following rumours that the show had difficulties finding an actor to play the embattled royal. He replaces Tom Bryne, who played Prince Andrew in Season 4 of the royal drama. Harrison took over the role of Princess Anne from Erin Doherty, who was in the previous two seasons. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West replace Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor as Princess Diana and Prince Charles, respectively. Meanwhile, Imelda Staunton plays Queen Elizabeth II.