The highly-anticipated "The Crown" season 4 is finally streaming on Netflix. Gillian Anderson and Emma Corrin brought to life the two iconic women of British history Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana. And now fans are excited for the rest of the series which will continue to recreate and revisit some important events from the history of the British royal family.

Fans are assured that "The Crown" season 5 is definitely taking place. However, it will only release after two years. While there will be a long delay, it is anticipated that the wait will be worth it.

As the years progress, fans can expect to see some major cast changes. Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Helen Bonham Carter, and Emma Corrin will bid adieu to their respective roles. Their older versions will be taken over by some entertainment industry veterans and the show will continue to bring forth an ensemble cast.

Taking over Colman's role as Queen Elizabeth II, there is "Harry Potter star Imelda Staunton. Menzies' Prince Philip will be played by "Game of Thrones" actor Jonathan Pryce. "Six Degrees Separation" star Lesley Manville will portray Carter's, Princess Margaret. Corrin who made the sensational debut as Princess Diana in the fourth season will be replaced by "Tenet" actress Elizabeth Debicki in "The Crown" season 5.

While it is yet to be confirmed, Digital Spy notes that Dominic West is in talks to play Prince Charles for the next season of the series. Meanwhile, Anderson will not return for her role as Margaret Thatcher as the show depicts the events of the 90s during the premiership of John Major and Tony Blair.

The fifth season of "The Crown" is expected to pick up from where season 4 ended, the Christmas of 1990. The show will follow the events of the 90s decade which was quite a tumultuous period for the British royal family. Queen Elizabeth II herself admitted that 1992 was "annus horribilis" for the royal family.

The publication notes that this was the year when Princess Anne divorced her husband Captain Mark Phillips, Prince Andrew, and Sarah Ferguson announced their separation, and Princess Diana and Prince Charles made the news of their split official. Also, there was a huge fire at Windsor Castle that apparently destroyed a part of the queen's ancestral home.

Then, arrived the controversial Andrew Morton's book "Diana: Her True Story" which is believed to be the closest to her autobiography. Soon, the book was adapted into a television film in 1993. In 1996, the couple got divorced and a year after Diana met with a tragic car accident and lost her life.

Earlier, Deadline reported that the show will be taking a break and will not be filming until June 2021. So expect "The Crown" season 5 to release sometime in the year 2022.