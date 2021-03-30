"The Crown" star Josh O'Connor, who played Prince Charles in two seasons of the hit Netflix series, has revealed that he personally had "no interest" in the British royal family before he started doing the show and that holds true even today.

In a recent conversation with GQ, O'Connor was asked if he has watched Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey which has been making headlines for almost a month now. "I definitely didn't! I feel so..." he started, but then admitted that he doesn't actually "feel that bad about it."

"My feeling on it is as it was before I did 'The Crown.' I think I find it really hard pinning the real Royal Family to The Crown. They feel so far removed. And basically, I had no interest in the Royal Family before I did The Crown. And I have very little interest now!" he said.

The actor, however, has a "great fondness" for the Prince of Wales as a person due to all the research he did on him before playing him in the series. The 30-year-old, who won a Golden Globe last month for his portrayal of the heir apparent to the British throne, will no longer play the part as his character grows older. Despite his fondness of the British royal and how much he enjoyed playing him on the screen, he is relieved that he is retiring from the role which will now be taken over by Dominic West.

"I've said it's brilliant I don't have to play him any more, which sometimes implies I didn't enjoy it. And I absolutely loved it. But the reason I wanted to be an actor is to play different people. Playing that character has brought me a lot of joy. But it's lovely to come away and go, 'Great. Now hand it over to Dominic West,'" O'Connor explained.

"The Crown," which focuses on the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, changes its actors after a couple of seasons. While four seasons of the hit show have already been released, two more will be available on Netflix in the coming years with a new set of actors. When asked if the actors who play the same character ever meet up to compare notes, O'Connor said: "I don't know! It's so funny, isn't it? But if Dominic West came to me asking me for advice, I'd laugh him off. I'd be like, 'Dom! You're Dominic West!'"