'The Crown' actress Emma Corrin opens up about playing the role of one of the most famous women of the 20th century— Princess Diana. The actress who is playing the role of Lady Diana Spencer in season 4 of the Netflix series revealed how she prepared for the role and some important moments from the series.

Speaking with British Vogue for its October 2020 edition, the 24-year-old English actress also talked about the moment when she wore Princess Diana's wedding dress for her role. Emma Corrin who is playing the role of Diana when she was 16 and first met Prince Charles revealed that she was always fascinated by the late princess. For the preparation of the role, she dived into "endless research" about the princess's life. She even met her private secretary Patrick Jephson who describes Diana "so funny and so happy."

"I feel I've got to know Diana like you would a friend," Corrin adds. "I know that sounds really weird, but I get a great sense of companionship from her. I suppose, over time, you kind of start to patch together a sense of empathy and a sense of understanding. I love figuring people out."

Speaking about recreating some important moments from Princess Diana's life, the Cambridge graduate talked about adorning one of the most iconic wedding dresses, the wedding dress of Lady Diana Spencer. She revealed that a replica of the attire was created after acquiring patterns from the original designers The Emanuels.

"We were filming the scene when you first see her in the wedding dress – I think it was Lancaster House in London – and I had a team of about 10 people helping me put it on, because it's massive. I walked out and everyone went completely silent. More than anything else I wear in the series, it's so... It's her," Corrin said.

The recently released trailer of "The Crown" Season 4 gives a good look at Corrin in Diana's ivory silk taffeta and antique lace gown that originally featured 25-foot (7.62 m) train and a 153-yard tulle veil. It was valued at £151,000.

NEWS: The Crown S4 arrives on 15 November. Gillian Anderson and Emma Corrin join Olivia Colman. â¬‡ï¸ pic.twitter.com/2CEH8m2XuO August 20, 2020

As Corrin plays Lady Diana from 16 to twenties, she will be replaced by Elizabeth Debicki for season 5 and 6.

"The Crown" season 4 is scheduled to release on Nov. 15 on Netflix.