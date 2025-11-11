Wireless keyboards have become an essential part of every modern setup, whether for gaming, work, or creative projects. As technology evolves, 2025 brings a wave of innovations combining precision, comfort, and seamless connectivity.

Here's a look at the top five wireless keyboards of 2025, with the EPOMAKER TH99 taking the coveted top spot for its unbeatable value and customisability.

1.

EPOMAKER TH99 – Best Budget 96% Size Triple-Mode Keyboard

The EPOMAKER TH99 is redefining what a premium wireless keyboard can be, without the premium price tag. Featuring a compact 1800 layout with 102 keys, this model strikes the perfect balance between full functionality and desk space efficiency.

Why It's #1 in 2025

Tri-mode connection (Bluetooth 5.0, 2.4GHz, USB-C) for seamless multitasking.

Both ANSI and ISO-DE layouts with exclusive EPOMAKER Creamy Jade or Sea Salt Silent switches.

Gasket-mounted build with five layers of sound-dampening materials for ultra-smooth typing.

Customisable RGB backlight for dynamic personalisation.

Hot-swappable design,change switches without soldering.

Priced under $85, the TH99 delivers premium mechanical performance at a budget-friendly cost, making it the most versatile keyboard for both professionals and gamers.

2.

Logitech MX Keys S – Best for Productivity

Logitech continues its reign in the productivity space with the MX Keys S, a wireless keyboard designed for effortless multitasking. Its Smart Illumination backlighting adjusts automatically to lighting conditions, and the Perfect Stroke keys offer precise, quiet typing.

With multi-device connectivity and compatibility across macOS, Windows, and Linux, this keyboard suits professionals who juggle between multiple screens. The battery lasts up to 10 days with backlight or five months without—a major convenience boost.

3.

Keychron K6 Pro – Best Compact Mechanical Keyboard

For users who want a mechanical keyboard with hot-swappable flexibility, the Keychron K6 Pro remains a standout. The 65% compact layout saves space while offering powerful customisation via VIA and QMK software.

Featuring Bluetooth 5.1, aluminium frame options, and Gateron switches, the K6 Pro appeals to mechanical keyboard enthusiasts seeking portability without sacrificing feel or control.

4.

Corsair K100 Air Wireless – Best for Gaming Performance

The Corsair K100 Air Wireless is built for speed and precision. Its ultra-thin profile hides powerful hardware, including AXON Hyper-Processing technology, which delivers an impressive 8,000Hz polling rate.

Gamers will appreciate its hyper-fast Slipstream wireless and customisable RGB lighting, while the low-profile mechanical switches ensure a lightning-fast response during high-intensity gameplay. Though premium in price, it's worth every penny for esports-grade performance.

5.

Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID – Best for macOS Users

For Apple users, nothing integrates more seamlessly than the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID. Its minimalist aluminium design complements any workspace, while the Touch ID sensor adds convenience and security for logins and purchases.

With Bluetooth connectivity and a rechargeable battery lasting weeks, it's perfect for creatives and professionals in the Apple ecosystem who value simplicity and reliability.

Why EPOMAKER Leads the Pack

While each keyboard on this list excels in its category, the EPOMAKER TH99 stands out as the best all-rounder. Its tri-mode connectivity, superior acoustics, and customisable features bring professional-grade performance to an accessible price point.

Whether you're typing reports, coding, or gaming, the TH99 offers the perfect balance of comfort, control, and creativity, proving that you don't need to spend a fortune to get the best.

If 2025 is the year you upgrade your workspace, the EPOMAKER TH99 should be your first stop. With its compact 1800 layout, silent or tactile switch options, and tri-mode connectivity, it redefines the wireless keyboard experience. From design to performance, EPOMAKER delivers excellence that rivals brands twice its price.