A troubling development has emerged in the ongoing investigation into the death of 14 year old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. New reports claim that singer D4vd may have contacted someone for help in disposing her body.

Police Look Into Possible Accomplice

Reports claim that investigators believe D4vd may not have acted alone. According to these reports, police suspect that Celeste's death likely occurred in the spring. They are also examining the theory that the singer contacted someone who may have helped dispose of the body. The police source quoted by NBC said D4vd has not been cooperative, in contrast to an earlier statement from his spokesperson, who insisted he was fully cooperating.

Authorities have not released any official details regarding phone records, messages or possible contacts linked to the disposal of the body. The suggestion that he may have involved another person remains unconfirmed, but the possibility is now a key part of the police enquiry. Investigators are still waiting for toxicology results and have not yet disclosed a formal cause or manner of death.

While police have not publicly identified any potential accomplice, the possibility has intensified questions surrounding the case and deepened scrutiny of the singer's actions in the months before the discovery of the victim inside the front trunk of a Tesla linked to him. The reports do not confirm who he may have contacted, but investigators are now examining whether a second individual played a role after Celeste died.

Got a citizen notification that D4vd is finally being considered as a suspect. Hope that’s true because there’s no way he’s innocent. pic.twitter.com/R0LfpHbfxN — Damon Fizzy ␌ (@deefizzy) November 18, 2025

Unverified Theories Spread Online

As uncertainty continues, social media has been flooded with speculation about who the singer might have contacted. On September 29, a TikTok creator posted a video making unfounded claims about D4vd's manager, Josh Marshall, basing her statements on an interview with a private investigator featured on a YouTube channel. Marshall later responded, firmly denying the allegations.

Police have made no public statement naming Marshall or any other individual as a person of interest. The Los Angeles Police Department has also not released evidence linking any specific person to the disposal of the body. The circulation of unverified claims has prompted reminders from news organizations that the investigation remains ongoing and that no arrests have been made.

Timeline Raises Further Questions

One of the most notable details referenced by a source speaking to TMZ involves a reported trip D4vd allegedly made in the middle of the night to a remote part of Santa Barbara County during the spring. The source claimed he stayed there for several hours. It remains unclear how this detail fits into the investigative timeline, and the information has not been double sourced.

Because the medical examiner has not yet determined how Celeste died, investigators continue to treat the case as a suspected homicide. The theory that someone may have helped dismember or transport the body is being examined, but police have released no conclusions and have not confirmed whether this spring trip is connected to the case.

Family Incident and Continuing Uncertainty

As the case draws national attention, D4vd's family recently became involved in a swatting incident at their home in Texas. Officers responded to a false report of gunfire, although the singer was not present. Police later identified the call as a prank unrelated to the investigation.

For now, the question raised by the latest reports remains unanswered. Investigators have not confirmed whether D4vd contacted someone, who that person might be or whether an accomplice was involved at all. With toxicology results still pending and no official statement from the LAPD, many parts of the case remain open.

Authorities continue to urge the public to avoid speculation as they work to determine what happened to Celeste Rivas Hernandez and who, if anyone, may have helped after her death.