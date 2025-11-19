Whitney Leavitt, the social media personality now competing on Dancing with the Stars, has revealed new details about the health problems and hormone issues that led her to develop what she calls her personal 'secret sauce' for weight loss.

Speaking in a recent interview, Leavitt explained how months of fatigue and stalled progress pushed her to overhaul her routine with medical guidance, structured training and lifestyle changes, drawing widespread interest from viewers following her DWTS journey.

From MomTok to Primetime Television

Leavitt first gained visibility through the popular 'MomTok' community, where her family content and dance clips attracted a large audience.

Her profile later expanded through the Hulu reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which introduced her to an even broader demographic.

Her appearance on Dancing with the Stars has elevated her platform further, placing her health transformation in the public eye as fans watch her balance motherhood, filming commitments and competition training.

Health Challenges Before DWTS

Before joining DWTS, Leavitt said she dealt with unexplained weight gain, persistent exhaustion and trouble maintaining energy throughout the day.

After repeated concerns, she underwent medical examination and was diagnosed with hypothyroidism, a condition that can affect metabolism and hormone balance.

She also tried using GLP-1 medication but discontinued it after experiencing side effects that made her uncomfortable. Leavitt noted that these obstacles led her to seek a more sustainable solution for her long-term health rather than relying on short-term fixes.

How DWTS Accelerated Her Commitment

The physical demands of DWTS quickly became a catalyst for change. Long rehearsals, challenging choreography and the requirement to perform live each week pushed Leavitt to improve her stamina and conditioning.

She explained that the structure of the show created consistency and accountability, motivating her to take a more disciplined approach to her fitness.

As she continued training with her professional partner, viewers began noticing changes in her strength and endurance, generating discussion on social platforms about her evolving transformation.

Inside Leavitt's 'Secret Sauce'

Leavitt described her 'secret sauce' as the combination of habits that finally delivered lasting results.

One of the central components was macro counting, a method she adopted to gain better control of her nutrition and energy levels. She paired this with regular strength training, focusing on building muscle to support her dance routines and overall physical performance.

She also highlighted the importance of addressing her thyroid condition under medical supervision.

As reported by People, managing her hormone levels played a key role in stabilising her energy, which allowed her to maintain a steady training schedule.

In addition, Leavitt made changes to her daily routine by prioritising sleep, improving hydration and aligning her meals with her activity levels. She said these adjustments helped her stay consistent both on and off the dance floor.

A Message to Viewers Following Her Journey

Throughout the interview, Leavitt stressed that her progress required patience and a realistic mindset.

She said she hopes sharing her experience will help others understand the importance of gradual change and proper medical guidance when dealing with hormone-related conditions.

Her openness has received a positive response from viewers who relate to her struggles with fatigue, weight management and balancing personal responsibilities.

As DWTS progresses, Leavitt's candid explanation of her wellness strategy has continued to shape public interest in both her performance and her evolving health journey.