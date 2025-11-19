The conclusion of Physical: Asia on 18 November 2025 triggered one of the loudest online disputes Netflix has faced, as viewers questioned whether the competition was engineered to ensure a South Korean victory.

Physical: Asia ended its first season with South Korea defeating Mongolia in the final quest. The last three episodes were released on 18 November 2025, and they immediately prompted waves of criticism across social media. Many fans argued that the outcome appeared too convenient, given that the series was produced in South Korea and filmed in the host country.

Australia, Japan, Mongolia, and South Korea reached the final four, but Australia and Japan were eliminated in quick succession. Viewers claimed these removals felt suspicious, especially after several irregularities had already been noted earlier in the season. Mongolia eventually faced South Korea in the last match, losing the title and amplifying ongoing allegations of favouritism.

The Social Media Outcry

Shortly after the finale, upset viewers flooded online platforms with claims that the programme was a scam or staged. The idea that a South Korean team would win a Korean-produced show was described as predictable by many users. One fan wrote that the tactics used against Australia made the audience appear foolish for believing the contest was fair.

What even in the name of scam was #PhysicalAsia

They really want us to believe that a show produced by Koreans, held in Korea and won by Korea is totally legitimate. Also the tactics used to get Australia out 🤣

What a joke! They really think we are stupid! pic.twitter.com/surA7kvJqf — Joonie⁷ (@vihha8) November 18, 2025

Another viewer questioned the entire series by saying the event felt rigged in the same way some K-Pop competitions have been criticised. A third person complained that Australia and Japan were removed only to clear the path for South Korea's victory. These reactions circulated rapidly, framing much of the public discussion around the idea that the season lacked neutrality.

they really went the kpop survival show route just rigged lmfaooo u actually expect me to believe korea was the best team out of all of them? #physicalasia pic.twitter.com/mZPjCrcE1Z — ❔ (@berrylows) November 18, 2025

Not all reactions were negative. Some supporters congratulated the South Korean team and argued that their experience in similar competitions provided a natural advantage. Others praised the country's representatives for their physical strength and preparedness throughout the show. Despite these messages, the controversy continued to overshadow the team's achievement.

Early Season Issues: Philippines and Rule Changes

Concerns about fairness started before the semifinals. During the Sack Toss challenge, the Philippines was eliminated after the production team shortened the time instead of increasing the sack weight, as the original rule had stated. This sudden shift left viewers confused and doubtful about rule consistency.

Fans argued that abrupt changes in competition structure undermined the show's credibility. Some insisted the round should have continued according to the stated mechanics.

Australia's Battle Rope Relay Complaint

Australia's departure in the semifinals intensified the debate. During the Battle Rope Relay, viewers questioned whether the sensors were recording results accurately. Many complained that a visible counter should have appeared on screen to show the team's progress.

After the challenge, the lowest-scoring teams advanced to the Pillar Push Death Match, where South Korea finished first, Mongolia second, and Australia last. This placed Australia out of the competition, fuelling ongoing claims that the production was favouring the home country. Fans felt the lack of transparent scoring raised too many unanswered questions.

Japan's Castle Conquest Problems

Japan's elimination added another layer to the dispute. During Castle Conquest, a gate and drawbridge mechanism appeared to malfunction, slowing the team's performance. Viewers described the situation as suspicious and pointed to it as a possible disadvantage.

Some fans said the equipment seemed lighter when South Korea completed the same task. Comparisons between team efforts circulated widely online. Mongolia and Japan appeared to require more people for certain tasks, which fans believed reinforced the perception of bias.

Final Face-Off Continues the Debate

The final match between Mongolia and South Korea featured three major contests in a six-on-six structure. South Korea's victory prompted even stronger online backlash, with memes spreading about the predictability of the outcome. Many argued that a Korean series ending with a South Korean win felt too convenient to ignore.

As of now, Netflix has not confirmed whether Physical: Asia will return for Season 2. However, links to its parent series Physical:100 remain strong, as two members of the South Korean team previously competed there. Amotti won Season 2 of Physical:100, while Dong Hyun Kim was a frontrunner before being eliminated during a group round.