Since the shocking revelation that 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez was found dead in a Tesla registered to singer D4vd, online discourse has erupted. Amid the ongoing investigation, new claims have emerged in the case, screenshots of alleged text messages and Reddit testimonials suggest that D4vd may have had intimate communications in 2023 with another minor underage at the time.

These claims, unconfirmed, circulating on social platforms and in fan communities, raise serious questions about potential grooming behaviour, questions law enforcement has not yet confirmed.

Here's what is known so far and what remains unverified.

What We Know: The Celeste Case

On 8 September 2025, authorities discovered a decomposed body in the front trunk ('frunk') of a Tesla Model 3 impounded in Hollywood. That vehicle had been registered to D4vd (real name David Anthony Burke). The body was later identified as Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a teenager last reported missing from Lake Elsinore, California, in 2024.

Investigators have not yet ruled whether her death was homicide, accidental overdose, or another cause. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office continues its analysis.

Because of the severity and publicity of the case, D4vd's tour dates were cancelled, and law enforcement searched a residence tied to the artist in Hollywood Hills, seizing computers and evidence.

Though the investigation is active, no formal arrest or charges have been announced against D4vd as of this writing.

The New Allegations: 2023 Chats With an Underage Girl

In the wake of the mainstream coverage of Celeste's death, a screenshot from Twitter user @ENGLEEZY began circulating, claiming that a 'new girl D4vd had "dated" in 2023 while she was underage', and saying she possessed multiple screenshots of interactions between them.

The post reads, 'a new girl d4vd had "dated" in 2023 whilst she was underage has got in touch with me and she has multiple screenshots of everything...' Some lines from their alleged conversations read, D4vd saying, 'I would love to have a public relationship with someone, but the way this is going, we have to be a secret or something.'

Simultaneously, a Reddit thread has gained traction. In the thread, users shared versions of the alleged 2023 messages, described D4vd's behaviour as manipulative, and urged victims to come forward. Some comments suggest the age difference and repeated outreach point to a pattern beyond a casual relationship. Others cautioned that screenshots and public claims can be fabricated, calling for verification.

Importantly, none of these alleged messages or claims have been confirmed by law enforcement or in court. They remain unverified and are circulating in fan spaces and on social media.

Legal and Investigative Considerations

If investigators determine that the 2023 messages are genuine and involve a minor, they may constitute grooming, which is prosecutable in many jurisdictions. However, for that to proceed, forensic validation of the messages, metadata, account ownership, and consent is essential.

At present, the priority of authorities remains the investigation into Celeste's death and how she came to be in the car owned by D4vd. The new allegations, while adding pressure, have not been publicly addressed by law enforcement as formal leads.

What Comes Next

If proven credible, these allegations could broaden the probe into D4vd's interactions with minors. D4vd or his representatives remain silent on the whole controversy, although it was recently reported that the artist has hired Hollywood's top criminal lawyer, Blair Berk, as the case intensifies.

For now, the social media claims remain unproven. Meanwhile, a funeral was held at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery and Mortuary in Rowland Heights, where Celeste was laid to rest.