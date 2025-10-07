The convicted madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, is now reportedly enjoying an astonishing prison 'upgrade'—a move that saw her shift from a decaying, insect-ridden facility to a cushier minimum-security camp, where sources say she has since piled on nearly 30 pounds.

The notorious accomplice of dead paeodophile Jeffrey Epstein, who is serving two decades for sex trafficking, was transferred to Texas in August 2025.

This controversial relocation, as per National Enquirer, has not only led to a dramatic physical transformation but also raised serious questions given the timing: it occurred mere weeks after Maxwell spoke with the U.S. Deputy Attorney General about Epstein's dealings.

The Horrific Conditions Ghislaine Maxwell Left Behind

Maxwell, 63, had spent three years of her sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Tallahassee, Florida—a place that offered decidedly grim conditions.

During her 2021 trial, while held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, the socialite repeatedly made claims of malnutrition and poor conditions. At that time, officials dismissed her complaints, stating the 5-foot-7 felon's weight fluctuated between 130 and 140 pounds.

However, a scathing 50-page report by the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of the Inspector General subsequently confirmed the shocking reality of FCI Tallahassee. The findings painted a horrifying picture of the cuisine and sanitation standards at the female prison:

Investigators observed 'moldy bread being served.'

They found 'discoloured and rotting vegetables in a food preparation refrigerator.'

The report also cited 'evidence of rodent droppings, as well as bags of cereal with insects in them' in food storage areas.

The former British socialite, who was previously seen running around the Florida facility's track appearing noticeably skinnier, has now seemingly traded rodent droppings for better grub.

A Controversial Transfer for Ghislaine Maxwell

In a move that many have called 'highly unusual' given her sex-trafficking conviction and lengthy 20-year sentence, Maxwell was transferred to the minimum-security Federal Prison Camp (FPC) in Bryan, Texas.

Minimum-security camps are a sharp downgrade from the low-security FCI Tallahassee, featuring little to no perimeter fencing and relatively unrestricted inmate movement.

The timing of the transfer has been particularly scrutinised by observers. The Bureau of Prisons moved Maxwell in early August 2025—just days after she had participated in a two-day interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche about the Epstein case.

Though the move itself was not officially explained, it came as the U.S. Supreme Court publicly declined to hear Maxwell's final appeal of her conviction.

This denial means her conviction and 20-year sentence will remain intact, with a presidential pardon now her only route for early release.

Ghislaine Maxwell Joins the Celebrity Jailbird Club

Life at FPC Bryan offers Maxwell a dramatically improved environment compared to the decaying infrastructure and infested kitchen of her previous home. She has also joined a unique roster of fellow high-profile inmates.

The Texas camp is currently home to:

Real Housewife fraudster Jen Shah.

Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

Sources close to the jailed madam now claim her dramatic change of address has been accompanied by a dramatic change in weight. The same woman who complained of malnutrition during her trial is now reportedly 'crushing the scales at an estimated 160 pounds,' suggesting a weight gain of almost 30 pounds since her initial incarceration.

The significant upgrade in both security level and cuisine, coinciding with her co-operation with the Department of Justice, certainly leaves much to be questioned about the privileges afforded to the infamous convicted madam.