Authorities in Los Angeles have confirmed that 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernández, whose decomposed body was discovered in a Tesla registered to the musician d4vd, was not pregnant at the time of her death. The clarification comes amid widespread online speculation and misinformation surrounding the ongoing investigation.

Rivas was reported missing from Lake Elsinore, California, in April 2024. On 8 September 2025, her body was discovered inside the front trunk, or 'frunk', of a white Tesla after the vehicle had been impounded in Hollywood Hills for parking violations.

The car, registered to 19-year-old singer David Anthony Burke, known professionally as d4vd, had been towed to a city yard days earlier after being abandoned for more than 72 hours.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office, the cause and manner of Rivas's death remain deferred, pending further toxicology and forensic results. The body was in an advanced state of decomposition, making it difficult to determine how or when she died.

Medical Examiner Confirms Teen Was Not Pregnant

The question of whether Rivas was pregnant at the time of her death circulated rapidly online after unverified claims appeared on social media. However, a document obtained by TMZ, citing official records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, stated that Rivas was not pregnant when examined.

The confirmation was based on the death certificate and autopsy details, effectively refuting the viral rumours. Investigators have not identified any medical conditions or evidence suggesting pregnancy played a role in the case.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing, with multiple forensic analyses still underway. As of now, the cause of death has not been determined, and no suspects have been publicly named.

Discovery and Identification of Celeste Rivas

The Tesla containing Rivas's remains was discovered after a tow yard employee noticed a foul odour emanating from the vehicle. Police responding to the scene found the body wrapped in plastic in the car's front compartment.

Authorities later confirmed the remains belonged to Celeste Rivas Hernández, who had been missing for nearly five months. The identification was made through dental records and personal effects, including distinctive tattoos and jewellery.

Rivas was wearing a tube top, black leggings, and a yellow metal bracelet when found. Investigators believe her body had been in the car for several weeks before discovery.

Police Search Property Linked to d4vd

Following the identification, Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) detectives executed a search warrant at a Hollywood Hills residence connected to d4vd. Electronic devices and other items were seized as part of the ongoing investigation.

Representatives for the singer said he is cooperating fully with authorities and had no prior knowledge of the body's presence in the vehicle. D4vd subsequently cancelled his US tour dates and has not made any public appearances since the incident.

Online Speculation and Investigation Updates

The case has gained widespread attention online, with some users spreading false claims about Rivas's relationship with the musician and the circumstances of her death. Police have urged the public to avoid speculation and rely on official updates from the LAPD and Medical Examiner's Office.

Authorities continue to investigate how Rivas's body ended up in the Tesla, how long it had been there, and whether foul play was involved.

As of early October 2025, the cause and manner of death remain undetermined, but officials reiterate that the deceased was not pregnant when discovered.