Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly, known professionally as MGK, have fuelled fresh romance rumours after being spotted leaving a Los Angeles recording studio together following a late-night session. The sighting was followed by a report that the pair are in the 'dating phase' but are not yet ready to make their relationship official.

The pair were seen on Thursday, 15 October, with Johnson waiting outside the studio while MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, finished a phone call. The actress then joined the musician in his sports car before they drove away together.

Dakota Johnson and MGK's Late-Night Studio Sighting

According to TMZ, Johnson waited outside MGK's Los Angeles music studio before joining him in his sports car. The musician opened the passenger door for the actress, who got inside before the pair drove away. The encounter adds to a series of recent sightings that have fuelled dating speculation, although neither Johnson nor MGK has publicly confirmed that they are in a relationship.

MGK's car was also reportedly still parked at Johnson's home the following morning after the studio outing. The report does not establish whether the pair spent the night together or confirm the nature of their relationship. The studio sighting came a day after Johnson and MGK were reportedly seen together at Hollywood venue Say Yes, adding another recent public encounter between the pair.

Dakota Johnson and MGK 'Not Ready To Go Official'

Four days after the sighting, PEOPLE reported that Johnson and MGK are in the 'dating phase' but are 'not ready to go official yet'. A source close to MGK said that the pair have been spending more time together and going on dates that have not been photographed.

The source said Johnson and MGK 'both really like each other' and have been seeing each other more frequently, but 'haven't put a label on their relationship yet'. The insider also said Johnson and MGK share the 'same dry and dark sense of humour' and 'make each other laugh'.

How Romance Rumours First Sparked

Johnson and MGK first sparked dating rumours in September when they were photographed together in New York City. The pair were seen arriving at Taylor Swift's Tribeca apartment before reportedly returning to a hotel.

The two had known each other previously but 'hit it off' at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding in July, according to a source. They subsequently began spending more time together, with their connection reportedly developing from friendship.

Johnson has also addressed the attention surrounding her dating life. During an interview on Vogue's The Run-Through podcast in September, she said correcting rumours is 'futile', adding that people will believe what they want.

Previous High-Profile Relationships

Johnson previously had a long-term relationship with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, which ended in June 2025, and was later linked to musician Role Model, with PEOPLE reporting in August that they had ended their relationship 'a while ago'.

MGK was previously engaged to actress Megan Fox, with whom he shares daughter Saga Blade. Earlier this year, the former couple were reported to be co-parenting following their 2024 split.

Meanwhile, TMZ reported that Fox is 'completely unbothered' by MGK spending time with Johnson and is focused on co-parenting their daughter. The publication said the former couple's contact is now centred on matters involving their child.

Neither Johnson nor MGK has publicly confirmed that they are in a relationship.