Dakota Johnson and singer Role Model have reportedly ended their relationship after around seven months together, with a source revealing that the pair split 'a while ago.' The reported breakup comes shortly after the former couple appeared together professionally, with Johnson providing the female voice on Role Model's song 'Love I You.'

Johnson, 36, and Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, 29, were first linked in December 2025. Although they never formally confirmed their romance, a series of affectionate public appearances fuelled speculation before they were photographed kissing in Los Angeles in April.

Dakota Johnson and Role Model Split 'A While Ago'

Read more Dakota Johnson and Role Model Have Reportedly Split Months After Their Romance Went Public, Source Says Dakota Johnson and Role Model Have Reportedly Split Months After Their Romance Went Public, Source Says

The actress and musician have reportedly gone their separate ways, although the exact timing and reason for the split have not been disclosed. However, neither Johnson nor Pillsbury has publicly confirmed the reported separation.

The reported breakup follows months of increasingly public appearances. In April, a source told the publication that Johnson and Pillsbury had been dating since late 2025, describing their relationship as 'more than a fling, or just a flirt.'

The insider also said Johnson 'does really like' Pillsbury but was taking the relationship slowly following her long-term, on-off romance with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, which ended in June 2025.

Ex-Couple's 7-Month Romance

Johnson and Pillsbury first sparked dating rumours in December 2025, when they were reportedly seen getting close during a dinner with friends.

Then, in January 2026, they were photographed together in Los Angeles, holding hands after a restaurant outing.

Split rumours briefly emerged in March, but a source dismissed speculation, saying: 'Tucker has been in LA. They are completely fine. Just both very chill homebodies.'

dakota johnson and role model in LA pic.twitter.com/Bo3zAABuGe — 🫧 (@nysloiss) April 4, 2026

Later that month, the pair were seen holding hands at Paul McCartney's star-studded concert in Los Angeles, appearing to put the breakup rumours to rest.

In April, Johnson and Pillsbury were seen kissing during a night out in Los Feliz after spending the evening at Little Dom's restaurant with friends.

Dakota Johnson and musician Role Model (Tucker Pillsbury) pic.twitter.com/a312ygyLUI — Pop Buzz (@popbuzzz_) August 19, 2026

Two days later, Johnson's mother, Melanie Griffith, reportedly described Pillsbury as 'fabulous' when asked about her daughter's new boyfriend.

By July, reports suggested that Johnson had also filmed a music video for Pillsbury's new album, further intertwining their personal and professional lives.

Dakota Was the Female Voice on 'Love I You'

One of the most notable moments of their romance came through music. Johnson provided a spoken-word cameo on 'Love I You,' from Pillsbury's album Chuck Timely & the Hourglass, joining him in a playful and flirtatious exchange.

In another interview, Pillsbury confirmed Johnson's involvement and explained that he had initially been reluctant to mix their relationship with his work. However, after Johnson visited the studio, producer and guitarist Mason Stoops suggested she record the part.

Pillsbury said Johnson immediately agreed, stepped into the recording booth and delivered the performance. He described the result as better than they had imagined.

The collaboration offered a rare public glimpse into their relationship, particularly as both stars largely kept their romance out of the spotlight. While their reported seven-month romance has now ended, 'Love I You' remains a lasting creative link between the former couple.