27-year-old singer Madison Beer announced her engagement to 28-year-old Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert after the couple shared photographs of the romantic proposal on Instagram.

Beer revealed the news with the caption, 'meet my fiancé,' giving fans a glimpse of Herbert's flower-filled proposal after nearly a year together. The engagement follows months of increasingly public appearances that saw the couple emerge as one of the highest-profile crossovers between the NFL and the music industry.

The announcement has also reignited interest in Beer's dating history, which includes several high-profile relationships before she found love with the Chargers quarterback.

Controversial Relationship With Jack Gilinsky

Beer's first serious public relationship was with singer Jack Gilinsky, one half of pop duo Jack & Jack. The pair dated from 2015 until 2017 and frequently shared their romance on social media before the relationship unravelled. Beer was 15 when they began dating, while Gilinsky was 18.

Their split followed the emergence of an audio recording in which Gilinsky was heard verbally insulting Beer. The recording prompted widespread concern among fans, and the singer later described the relationship as emotionally unhealthy in subsequent interviews.

In a now-deleted message shared after the recording surfaced, Beer wrote: 'Don't make the same mistakes I did. Your safety is never worth it. No matter what, no one deserves to be treated that way,' she wrote.

Brief Romance With Brooklyn Beckham

Following her split from Gilinsky, Beer was briefly linked to Brooklyn Beckham in 2017 after the pair were photographed showing affection while out together in Los Angeles. Although the sightings fuelled dating speculation, Beer later clarified that they were never officially a couple.

The romance ultimately fizzled out after Beckham moved to New York to attend university, with Beer reportedly saying she could not manage a long-distance relationship

On-And-off Relationship With Zack Bia

Beer then began dating entrepreneur and nightlife figure Zack Bia in late 2017. Their relationship lasted until 2019 and was marked by several breakups and reconciliations before they eventually parted ways.

Neither Beer nor Bia publicly disclosed the reason for the split, although the relationship remained a regular topic of entertainment media coverage throughout its duration.

Following the breakup, Beer hinted at her feelings in a post on X, formerly Twitter, writing: 'Oof I rlly owe myself the biggest apology for puttin' up w sh*t I never deserved.'

Longest Relationship With Nick Austin

Beer's longest public romance was with TikTok personality Nick Austin. The pair were first linked in 2020 and remained together for around four years, making it her longest publicly known relationship.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan in April 2025, Beer described the relationship as 'intense and fun,' adding: 'We've been together for four years, which is nuts.'

Read more Madison Beer Confirms Engagement to NFL Star Justin Herbert With Romantic Photos Proclaiming 'Meet My Fiancé' Madison Beer Confirms Engagement to NFL Star Justin Herbert With Romantic Photos Proclaiming 'Meet My Fiancé'

Although neither publicly confirmed their breakup, fans noticed the pair had quietly gone their separate ways before Beer was first photographed with Herbert later that year.

Now Engaged to Justin Herbert

Rumours linking Beer and Herbert first surfaced in August 2025 after the NFL star was spotted visiting the set of one of the singer's music video shoots in Los Angeles. They confirmed their relationship two months later when Beer attended a Chargers game at SoFi Stadium wearing team colours before the pair shared a kiss on the sidelines.

The couple soon made a string of public appearances together, including outings at Los Angeles Lakers and Dodgers games, while Herbert starred as Beer's love interest in the music video for her single 'Lovergirl,' released in May 2026.

Despite their growing public profile, they largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, sharing only occasional glimpses of their life on social media.

Their romance culminated in Herbert's proposal, with the couple announcing their engagement through Instagram. The images showed the quarterback proposing beneath a flower-covered arbour before they celebrated together, prompting congratulatory messages from the NFL, celebrities and fans alike.

Beer's engagement ring also turned heads. According to InStyle, the extremely elongated cushion-cut diamond is believed to weigh at least 15 carats and could be worth between £375,000 ($500,000) and £750,000 ($1 million).