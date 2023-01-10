Damar Hamlin has been showing great progress in his recovery following a cardiac episode on the pitch last week. He has now been deemed stable enough to be allowed to travel back and continue his treatment at a hospital in Buffalo, New York. However, before that, he sent the ICU in a frenzy when he set off alarms while watching the Bills' kickoff return touchdown against the New England Patriots.

UC Medical Center’s Dr. Pritts said Damar Hamlin was jumping up and down, setting off every alarm in the OCU over #Bills opening kickoff return… the same play that made Josh Allen turn to teammates and say “God is real”

pic.twitter.com/hcVpN5F6fU — Rachel Hopmayer (@rachelhopmayer) January 9, 2023

Dr. Timothy Pritts, one of the doctors involved in his treatment at UC Health, shared the story. According to Pritts, the Buffallo Bills safety watched the game from the hospital and got off his bed to jump up and down after the amazing touchdown. As a result, he set "every alarm off in the ICU."

Dr. Pritts spoke to the press on Monday ahead of Hamlin's return to Buffalo. "He was fine, it was just an appropriate reaction to a very exciting play. He very much enjoyed it," he said, as quoted by Marca.

Hamlin was understandably excited about the touchdown and his team's overall performance. Likewise, he was able to take to social media to respond to all the support that he has been receiving from around the world since his collapse.

He updated his fans about his trip back home to Buffalo and said: "Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling."

Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart. 🫶🏾



Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling.



The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more.



Bigger than football! 🫶🏾 — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 9, 2023

Later, he also thanked the healthcare workers who saved his life and took care of him since his collapse. "Grateful for the awesome care I received at UCMC. Happy to be back in Buffalo. The docs and nurses at Buffalo General have already made me feel at home!"

Now, his recovery will be handled by doctors in Buffalo, and he is expected to be able to return to "normal life." However, that life may or may not involve a return to professional football.

"He's making great progress, his brain and his neurological function is really normal so right now it's just a young man recovering from a very serious illness," said Pritts.

The cause of his cardiac episode has not been determined yet, and further evaluation is needed to find out if it will be safe for him to return to the football field.