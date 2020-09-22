"Dancing With the Stars" season 29 episode 2 is delayed. Fans will have to wait for another day before they can witness the first elimination of this season.

The new season of the "DWTS" premiered last Monday featuring first dances by the 15 celebrity contestants and their dance professional partners: Monica Aldama and Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Carole Baskin and Pasha Pashkov, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev, Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd, Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe, Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten, Justina Machado and Sasha Farber, Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong, AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke, Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess, Nelly and Daniella Karagach, Charles Oakley and Emma Slater, Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson, Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko, and Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart.

According to ABC's official schedule, "DWTS" is supposed to air every Monday. However, this week's episode won't be airing on its usual timeslot. Nevertheless, fans are assured that the show is not taking a hiatus and will return on Tuesday night.

Screenrant notes that "DWTS" season 29 episode 2 will air on Tuesday. This is to make adjustments with the football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. The game taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada runs from 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm ET.

The forthcoming episode of the series features the celebrities and their dance pros performing Viennese Waltz, Foxtrot, Samba, Tango, Rumba Cha Cha, and Jive. Meanwhile, Tyra Banks will return to her hosting duties and Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough will return to the judges' panels.

Following the dances-of-the-week, their scores from Tuesday night and last week's premiere will be put together with viewers' votes. This will be followed up by the elimination of one couple. And next week, the show will return to its usual time slot.

The latest promo of the episode teases it to be a "special night" where the couples can either "go big" or "go home."

"Dancing With the Stars" season 29 airs Mondays at 8:00 pm on ABC.