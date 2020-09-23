'Dancing With the Stars' season 29 episode 2 took place on Tuesday featuring some scintillating dances and first eliminations of the season. Here is a detailed recap of the entire episode.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Dancing With the Stars" Season 29 Episode 2.]

Celebrity contestants and dance professional partner Monica Aldama and Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Carole Baskin and Pasha Pashkov, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev, Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd, Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe, Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten, Justina Machado and Sasha Farber, Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong, AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke, Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess, Nelly and Daniella Karagach, Charles Oakley and Emma Slater, Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson, Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko, and Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart took the stage one after the other for their performances of the night.

Meanwhile, Tyra Banks returned to the hosting duties and Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough returned to the judges' panel.

First up was Nev Schulman & Jenna Johnson who performed Cha-Cha-Cha to BTS's "Dynamite." They received all sevens across the board and scored a total of 21 out of 30.

Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten took the stage next to perform Samba to the tune of Ne-Yo's "Miss Independent". They received all fives from the judges and scored 15 out of 30.

Johnny Weir & Britt Stewart presented a sassy Tango on Lady Gaga's "Poker Face." They scored all sixes and in total 18 out of 30.

Justina Machado & Sasha Farber had the audience totally impressed with their romantic foxtrot on Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston's "When You Believe." They scored all sevens and in total 21 out of 30.

Monica Aldama and pro Val Chmerkovskiy delivered an energetic jive on Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off." Their scores were 16 out of 30.

AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke presented a smooth dance performance. They performed foxtrot "Ain't That a Kick in the Head" by Dean Martin and scored a total of 19 out of 30.

Anne Heche with Keo Motsepe performed a delightful number. They did the foxtrot on "Counting Stars" by OneRepublic and earned all sixes across the board. In total, they were given 18 out of 30.

Nelly and Daniella Karagach took to the stage next to perform Chrishell Stause and pro Gleb Savchenko. They did the Rumba to "This Is Me" by Keala Settle. They scored 18 out of 30.

Charles Oakley and Emma Slater performed Cha-Cha-Cha to the turn Luther Vandross' "Never Too Much." They were given 15 out of 30.

Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess set the stage on fire with their foxtrot set to "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac. And they were given a score of 20 out of 30.

Next up were Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong performing cha-cha-cha to "Roses" by SAINt JHN. For their delightful performance, they received 18 out of 30.

Carole Baskin & Pasha Pashkov performed a Viennese waltz to "What's New Pussycat" by Tom Jones. They earned a total score of 16 out of 30.

Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd were up next for their couple's performance. Thye did the Paso Doble to "We Found Love" by Rihanna feat. Calvin Harris.

For the final performance of the night, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev took the stage. It was revealed that "The Bachelorette" star was injured during the practice but her performance left the judges marvelling at her. The pair performed Foxtrot to "I Hope You Dance" by Lee Ann Womack feat. Sons of the Desert. Their scores, 22 out of 30, placed them at the top of the leader board.

Following the last performance, it was time for results. By combining their scores and viewers' votes Charles Oakley and Emma Slater, and Carole Baskin and Pasha Pashkov figured at the bottom two. It was the judges' final verdict, who decided to save Carole Baskin and Pasha Pashkov and eliminated Charles Oakley and Emma Slater.

"Dancing With the Stars" Season 29 Week 3 airs Monday, Sept 28 on ABC at 8:00 pm ET.