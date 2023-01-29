The rape allegations against FC Barcelona legend Dani Alves continue to put the footballer in a bad light. To be clear, the case is still ongoing and the athlete is innocent until proven guilty, but the prosecution's side has been dishing out details that have shocked the entire football community.

Ester Garcia Lopez, the lawyer of the 23-year-old girl who has lodged the case against Alves, has released a statement claiming that her client has had to use antiviral drugs after the alleged sexual assault on December 30, 2022 because the accused did not use a condom.

The drugs were used to make sure that the woman won't contract any sexually transmitted infections from the alleged rape. Furthermore, apart from the antiviral drugs, the woman is also in need of medication for the psychological trauma that she endured.

"She is receiving psychological support through a public entity specialised in the treatment of victims of violence," Garcia Lopez said, as quoted by Marca.

It is understood that the woman sought treatment on the night itself and was taken away from the scene in an ambulance so that she could be examined immediately. This also ensured that authorities were able to gather any evidence from the incident that would have otherwise been gone if she had waited even a day later.

"The hospital has sent her a complete treatment aimed at avoiding any type of infectious disease, since he did not use a condom. She also has a pharmacological treatment with anxiolytics to be able to sleep," added the lawyer.

Barcelona police has a specialised unit for handling sex crimes, and they were quick to respond to the woman's complaints after she was assisted by staff from the Sutton nightclub. "Luckily she left the club by ambulance and went straight to the Central Unit of Sexual Aggressions," said Garcia Lopez.

The young woman was reportedly completely sober during her encounter with the footballer, which is why she was able to give a "concise statement, without any contradiction" when she was questioned by the police.

The prosecution also praised the Barcelona courts for detaining Alves without the possibility of bail, pointing out that it would have otherwise been easy for someone of his stature, economic condition and dual citizenship to evade the law.

Garcia Lopez also assured that despite the odds stacked against the victim, the way the case has been handled so far is the best case scenario for their side."There are many women who do not report crimes when it is a public figure because of the difficulty on an emotional and judicial level.

"But I believe that in this case, however it ends -I hope it ends with a conviction-, the prison without bail is already exemplary."

Alves is facing four to 12 years in prison if found guilty of rape. Meanwhile, his lawyers are already lodging an appeal to get him out on bail. After initially denying the sexual encounter, Alves now claims that what took place between him and the woman was completely consensual.