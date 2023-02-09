In his latest court statement, it has been reported that Dani Alves has admitted that there was "penetration" during his sexual encounter with a young woman at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona on the night of December 30-31, 2022. The woman has accused him of sexual assault, but the footballer now appears to be centering his defence on claiming that the act was consensual.

It may be remembered that Alves was arrested in Barcelona on January 20 and has since been detained at the Brians 2 penitentiary. He initially denied meeting the complainant, but eventually admitted to being with her at the club. He claimed that he gave inconsistent statements because he did not want to reveal his infidelity to his wife, Spanish model Joana Sanz.

Sanz dropped by the penitentiary on Wednesday and after the meeting with Alves, she said that she would not abandon him at his time of need. Her statements disprove earlier reports that claimed she is asking for a divorce.

Nevertheless, Alves has admitted to cheating on his wife, and Spanish journalist Carlos Quilez says that "He has recognized that the sexual act was consummated through penetration", as quoted by Marca from an Antena 3 broadcast.

The former FC Barcelona defender's lawyers have shifted their defence strategy. They have now scrapped the footballer's initial denial about knowing the woman, as well as his later statement saying that there was only groping. Now, the defence is looking to prove that no sexual assault took place because the act was consensual.

One key piece of evidence that Alves and his camp are relying on is the CCTV footage from the Sutton nightclub. Alves and his friend were seen in the VIP area of the club enjoying some drinks with the 23-year-old woman, her cousin and a friend.

Alves was later seen heading into the bathroom by himself. The woman chatted with her companions and spoke to a waiter before she went to the bathroom two minutes later. According to the lawyers defending Alves, it was clear that she went on her own without any intimidation or force coming from the Brazilian's side.

Alves and the woman were inside the bathroom for at least 15 minutes before coming out separately. The defence also claims that the woman did not looked distressed or in shock at that time.