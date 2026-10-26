Ric Flair has apologised for what he called reckless posts on his Facebook page during a hospital stay in Tampa, Florida, after he fell. The 77-year-old WWE Hall of Famer also said he no longer owns the page. He made both points on X on Saturday, 24 October.

The page sits at the centre of a $10 million (about £7.5 million) lawsuit that Flair filed in September against FAM Networks, a digital talent agency. His statement did not mention either the agency or the lawsuit. Nor did it say who now controls the page.

What Flair Said About His Facebook Page

Flair posted the message on X, where it had drawn more than 56,000 likes and 3,400 replies by Monday. He thanked the Tampa General Hospital team for looking after him until 4:30am and said he was focused on his recovery. He then turned to Facebook, answering followers who had been asking about the page. 'It Was Completely Inappropriate!' he wrote of the posting during his stay, as the post below shows.

Thank You All For The Messages And Prayers! I Will Get Back To You Each Individually As I Get Stronger. Thank You To All The Tampa General Hospital Staff And Doctors That Put Up With Me Until 4:30am. I Appreciate You All And Thank You For Everything You Did For Me! I Am Focused… pic.twitter.com/QCIHyEnPDa — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 24, 2026

Flair did not say which posts he meant. According to the wrestling site Ringside News, the page kept sharing the kind of throwback clips it often runs while he was in hospital. One old clip carried the caption 'Only true champions can carry the gold! WOOOOOO!' The same page later shared his health update, Ringside News reported. Neither Flair nor anyone running the page had said by Monday who published the posts.

The $10 Million Lawsuit Over His Online Identity

Flair filed the lawsuit on 5 September in Manhattan's New York State Supreme Court, The Independent reported. It accuses FAM Networks of tricking him into a permanent licence over his name, image, and likeness. The complaint claims he opened an email containing the contract on 5 December 2025 and signed it 14 minutes later without a lawyer. It says FAM promised to restore the hacked page, which it claimed would earn six figures a month.

The lawsuit also alleges that FAM took control of the page. It claims the agency earned up to $20,000 (about £15,000) a month from the page while paying Flair very little. Flair told The Independent the deal had cost him at least $250,000 (about £187,000) in lost revenue and that he 'wants to bury' the people at FAM. No court has tested the claims, and FAM Networks has not publicly responded. The Independent's messages to the company bounced back.

How Flair Ended Up in Hospital

Flair fell outside a restaurant in Tampa on Friday, 23 October, and suffered cuts to his head and eye, according to the news site TMZ. It said an ambulance took him to Tampa General Hospital. The photo he shared on Saturday showed him smiling under a blanket, with a green shield taped over one eye.

Hours earlier, Flair had cancelled a trip to Seattle for Washington State Horror Con. He blamed a blood clot in one leg, saying his medical team had capped his journeys at three or four hours. His daughter, the WWE star Charlotte Flair, later told fans on X that 'he's going to be ok.'