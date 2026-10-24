Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain says US President Donald Trump and his 'cronies' should be jailed after rejecting a proposed golf outing. His comments appeared in an interview reported on Wednesday, 21 October 2026, as the musician prepared to release his autobiography.

McBrain, 74, said a Republican friend suggested he join a round with the president. The account does not establish that Trump personally invited him or that any game had been arranged.

The musician went further than refusing an invitation. He criticised Trump's conduct, raised the controversy surrounding Jeffrey Epstein-related files and condemned US military action against Iran. His comments were political opinions, not evidence of criminal wrongdoing.

Nicko McBrain Rejects Golf Offer and Criticises Trump

Speaking to The Telegraph, McBrain recalled his friend's suggestion that he play golf with Trump. His response was emphatic. He recalled saying, 'No. No, mate.'

The drummer, who lives in Florida, said he did not regard himself as particularly political. Yet he acknowledged having strong views about the president. He criticised what he perceived as Trump's narcissism and questioned controversies surrounding his administration.

McBrain referred to the 'kerfuffle about the Epstein files' and used sharply critical language about the conflict involving Iran. The interview did not establish criminal involvement by Trump in Epstein's activities. Nor did the musician present evidence linking his demand for imprisonment to a specific offence.

McBrain also singled out Pete Hegseth, the US defence secretary, who additionally uses the title secretary of war. He predicted Hegseth would eventually be imprisoned, without identifying any charge or court proceeding supporting that prediction.

His most striking remark followed immediately.

'My last word on Trump and his bunch of cronies is, they should be put in jail.'

McBrain did not identify everyone he meant by 'cronies'. His remarks should not be read as establishing that Trump, Hegseth or unnamed associates have committed offences.

The interview soon reached Iron Maiden communities on Reddit. Some commenters praised McBrain for speaking out, while others questioned how the proposed golf outing had arisen.

One fan welcomed his comments, writing, 'My favorite band member just got even better. Awesome.' Another questioned how the musician and Trump could have crossed paths socially.

Other participants pointed to the detail that mattered. The offer came from McBrain's Republican friend, not from a confirmed personal invitation by Trump. These posts reflected individual reactions rather than a consensus among Iron Maiden fans.

Nicko McBrain's New Memoir Follows His Iron Maiden Touring Farewell

McBrain's autobiography, Hello Boys and Girls!, was published on Thursday, 22 October 2026. The book revisits his childhood in east London, his early musical career and more than four decades with Iron Maiden.

He played with groups including Streetwalkers, Pat Travers and Trust before joining Iron Maiden in 1982. Replacing Clive Burr, he made his recording debut with the band on Piece of Mind in 1983.

His last concert with Iron Maiden took place in São Paulo, Brazil, on 7 December 2024. He retired from the band's demanding touring schedule but said he would remain involved in other projects connected to the group.

The decision followed a difficult period of recovery. In August 2023, McBrain disclosed that he had suffered a stroke that January, initially leaving his right side paralysed. He returned to performing after rehabilitation before eventually stepping away from touring.

His next spoken-word tour marks a different chapter. An official Iron Maiden announcement says it begins in Frankfurt, Germany, on 26 October, before visiting other European countries, Ireland and the UK.

Promoting the appearances, McBrain described writing his memoir as a chance to revisit the experiences that shaped him.

'I've got a LOT of stories I want to tell you all!' he said.

The golf conversation has drawn attention to his political opinions alongside the book's release. It has also highlighted a distinction easily lost in headlines. The proposed round came through a friend, and McBrain said he turned it down.

On Monday, 26 October, he is due to begin telling a different set of stories on stage. The announced programme focuses on life in music, his touring years and the experiences behind his autobiography.