David Furnish is looking forward to working with Meghan Markle on a Netflix animated series that highlights extraordinary women.

The 58-year-old Canadian filmmaker broke his silence on his partnership with the Duchess of Sussex in a statement shared on Thursday. He expressed his delight that they "are finally able to announce this exciting animated series."

"Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and I are deeply passionate about bringing the inspirational and positive stories of extraordinary women from around the world to a global audience of all ages," he wrote on Instagram along with a screenshot of the announcement from Variety.

"The team collaborating on the series are first class, and @netflix are the perfect partner," he added.

Fans were quick to share their excitement and joy at the new project, with one commenting, "I cannot wait to see what both of you sweet brilliant souls created together!"

Meanwhile, another wrote, "How exciting! Congratulations!" and one more said, "Smart woman. She's in safe, talented, trustworthy hands." Another fan also thanked the pair for using their platform "to lift up and empower women."

Read more Meghan Markle to produce animated series for Netflix; lead character a 12-year-old girl

Furnish will serve as executive producer of the series alongside Meghan Markle. He is no stranger to the world of animation. He also produced 2011's "Gnomeo & Juliet" and 2018's "Sherlock Gnomes." His latest project was the 2019 award-winning biopic "Rocketman," which tells the life and music of his British musician husband, Elton John. The singer has long been friends with Prince Harry and his mother Princess Diana. He even paid tribute to the late Princess of Wales through the song "Candle in the Wind," which he performed at her funeral.

"Pearl" is the working title of the Netflix animated series, which follows the "heroic adventure" of the 12-year-old titular character. In her journey, she discovers her true power and finds inspiration from influential women from history.

The animated series is the second project for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry since they signed a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix in 2020 through their Archewell Foundation. Their first, "Heart of Invictus," follows athletes competing in the Invictus Games, which the Duke of Sussex founded in 2014.