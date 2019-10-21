David Habour recently debuted a shaved look on social media, which got fans thinking about what it could mean for his character in "Stranger Things" Season 4. Fans believe that Chief Jim Hopper is alive, but the actor's clean face could spell trouble.

The "Hellboy" star took to Instagram to share a photo of himself hugging a mannequin, but his shaved face stood out. In the snap, Harbour has completely gotten rid of Hopper's signature beard. He also tied his hair into a ponytail, which one fan thought looked like Eleven's hair in "Stranger Things" Season 3.

The 44-year-old American actor sported a clean look for "Black Widow." In the post, he is saying goodbye after filming wrapped up for the movie. However, fans are sad to see the beard go since it could mean something about Chief Hopper's fate in "Stranger Things" Season 4.

"So much for the beard being for hopper in a Russian prison," one fan wrote. Another commented, "Aaah I don't know what to think but I know you're alive."

"Well.. if you'll just have to grown [sic] another one out for s4 I'm not letting go of hope," wrote one more fan.

Meanwhile, another fan suggested that "Stranger Things" Season 4 might have a flashback to a time when Hopper was still married. He sported a shaved look then.

Hey @MatPatGT reaching out cuz I need a good theory guy! With Stranger Things 4 filming right now how can David Harbour look like this? He's 20 lbs lighter clean shaven. Do they let Russian prisoners shave? ðŸ¤” Reminds me of his look from S1 flashbacks to his marriage. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/6EN4wW4ret — Witzcracka (@Witzcracka) October 13, 2019

Harbour has since admitted that he hated his beard in "Stranger Things." It was fine at first, but it got to the point that he just wants to be rid of it.

"I hated the mustache after a while. I liked it for a couple months, and then I was like, 'Holy shit! All I want to do is shave this thing off my face, but I have another three months of a TV show to do,'" he told Entertainment Weekly.

Harbour shaving off his beard may not directly have anything to do with his character's appearance in "Stranger Things" Season 4. After all, there is no confirmation that he will return after what happened to Chief Hopper in Season 3. He is presumed dead from the explosion in the Hawkins Lab.

However, fans have not lost hope that Hopper is still alive, since his body was never found. Likewise, a set photo from the filming of "Stranger Things" Season 4 in Rome, Georgia may have hinted at the character's return. The picture shows Hopper's car looking brand new, contrary to its beat-up state in Season 3.