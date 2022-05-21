Football legend David Beckham and his family with former Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham are being harassed by a woman named Sharon Bell. The 58-year-old woman claims that the couple's only daughter, Harper Seven is her child, and that the Beckham couple stole her eggs.

The Beckham family has taken the matter to court after feeling threatened by Bell's actions. According to the BBC, she has been showing up at Harper's school and has been attempting to make contact with the child. One such incident took place on November 18, 2021. While security prevented her from speaking to the child, it was enough to cause alarm.

Furthermore, she has been sending letters to the former England captain addressed to the family's London and Oxfordshire homes. Bell had also tried to break into the Beckham residences on at least two occasions on July 9 and Sept. 9 both in 2021.

Apparently, she is under the illusion that she had been in a relationship with David, and that he stole her eggs in order to conceive his only daughter with wife Victoria.

A trial has been set for July at the Westminster Magistrates' Court. Bell has been charged with harassment, for which she has pleaded not guilty.

David denies knowing Bell, and maintains that his wife Victoria is the mother of all his children, namely: Brooklyn (23), Romeo (19), Cruz (17) and Harper Seven (10). However, he admits that he and his family "felt frightened" and threatened by Bell's actions.

The court has deemed Bell to be unfit to stand trial, but the case will proceed and members of the Beckham family will be called in as witnesses. It is unclear if any of the children will be asked to make statements.

Earlier this year, the Beckhams were also victims of a robbery in their London home. The intrusion was discovered by their son, Cruz, who noticed an open window as he was heading home from a night out. Luckily, the intruder only made it as far as one guest window and none of the family members were hurt. It is believed that the couple and Harper were in the home when the robbery took place.