Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are reportedly "in line" to book St Paul's Cathedral for one of their two wedding ceremonies next year.

According to a report in The Sun, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz might have selected the Cathedral for their UK wedding, while the venue for their Jewish wedding in the US hasn't been finalised yet.

The couple is eligible to use the Cathedral for their wedding because of Brooklyn's parents David and Victoria Beckham's OBE status. The duo has been previously conferred with 'Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire' (OBE), a British order of chivalry rewarding contributions to the arts and sciences, work with charitable and welfare organisations, and public service outside the civil service.

However, Brooklyn and Nicola might have to wait until 2022 if they want to tie the knot at St. Paul's Cathedral as the iconic landmark in London usually has a long waiting list. Prince Charles and late Princess Diana had also famously tied the knot at the Cathedral, instead of the traditional Westminster Abbey where Queen Elizabeth II had married Prince Philip.

"David and Victoria are aware Brooklyn can get married at St Paul's. They are overseeing their British wedding and want to make sure it has the wow factor for Nicola's family," a source told The Sun.

"If they went ahead, the wedding would have real gravitas and set the benchmark for what comes later in America. Brooklyn and Nicola are weighing up their options," the insider added.

If the couple does tie the knot at St Paul's, they will have to pay at least £5,000, with the ceremony alone costing £3,240. No contemporary music would be played at the wedding, and one Bible reading is compulsory. The wedding ceremonies at the Cathedral are held in the Chapel of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in the crypt, and applications have to be passed by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

These reports come amid speculations that the duo is already married as Brooklyn, who proposed to the 25-year-old actress last month, was spotted wearing a gold ring on his ring finger. In a snap shared by his mother Victoria, the photographer posed with his younger brother Cruz flaunting a ring which many thought to be a wedding band.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old has reportedly received an offer to appear on BBC talent show Strictly Come Dancing." According to a report in The Mirror, Strictly bosses approached Brooklyn with an offer to join the 2020 line-up two weeks ago.

"Brooklyn would be a dream signing for Strictly. He is being written about absolutely everywhere. He has a huge social media following and would raise the profile of the show, not just in the UK, but also in America," a source told the outlet but noted that Brooklyn will probably decline the offer because of his reserved character and lack of dancing experience.