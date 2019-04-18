A Phoenix, Arizona, couple was accused of picking up a male day laborer at Home Depot and forcing him to have sex with the woman while her husband held him at gunpoint, police said late Tuesday. The alleged incident took place April 8.

According to police, the woman, identified as 39-year-old Brenda Acuna-Aguero, told the laborer she and her husband needed help moving some things around their home. But when they got to the couple's house, the woman began "to talk sexual to him and stated that it was her fantasy to have sex with a laborer and that she wanted to have sex with him," court documents revealed.

When the victim refused, the woman's husband, 45-year-old Jorge Murrieta-Valenzuela, came into the room holding a black rifle. Police told local media Phoenix News that Murrieta-Valenzuela placed the barrel of his gun on the victim's chest and told him to have sex with his wife, threatening to kill him if he refused.

The victim told police he was forced to have sex with Acuna-Aguero. He also added that Murrieta-Valenzuela took pictures and filmed the incident on a cell phone.

According to court documents, after the victim was forced to have sex, the couple took his visa and Mexican driver's license, so that they had information about him. The victim, who has not been identified, also said the couple reportedly told him to return the next morning for more sex, failing which they would send the images and video of him with Acuna-Aguero to his wife, whose contant information they also forced him to share.

When the victim was unable to get his visa and license back from the couple, he contacted police.

When the victim was unable to get his visa and license back from the couple, he contacted police.

Phoenix police launched an investigation and during a search of the couple's home, took the duo into custody for questioning.

According to local reports, Acuna-Aguero first told police she had consensual sex with the victim, but later admitted her husband held the man at gunpoint, saying it was only to scare the victim.

Police looked into the couple's phone and found they had participated in a similar incident in March, but officials were unable to identify the victim in that case.

Murrieta-Valenzuela admitted to police he recorded the victim having sex with his wife, saying it was a "sexual fantasy scenario." He also confessed he had done this four other times before with other random men.

The couple was charged Tuesday with sexual assault, aggravated assault, and unlawful recording of a person. The duo was being held on a $250,000 bond.

This article originally appeared in IBTimes US.