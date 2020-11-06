As "Days of Our Lives" enter a new week, the long-running soap opera will celebrate its 55th anniversary of being on air. The show is expected to bring lots of drama and action as long-buried secrets are revealed. Here are spoilers for the episodes airing in the week of Nov. 9 to 13. Read on to find out the prominent storylines of the upcoming instalments.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for the "DOOL" episodes. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

The show opens with the drama surrounding Jennifer. According to Soap.com, Jennifer will learn important information that will leave her flabbergasted. The aftermath of this will be seen in the future episodes of the week.

The revelation leaves Jennifer furious and agitated. She reacts to the information infuriatingly and unleashes her anger on Jack. In a shocking twist, she slaps Jack and this could be the end of their relationship. As one couple is at the brink of breakup, there is another in the making.

Kate and Jake have been fighting their feelings for each other for weeks. Now, however, they will finally give in to their desire for each other and share a passionate moment together. Moving forward, Victor's relationship with his son Philip is put to test once again when Xander hands over "pretty incriminating evidence" about Philips to Victor. This will put Victor in a tough spot where he must make a decision about his son.

Meanwhile, there is another secret floating around in Salem City that Lani must prevent from coming out of in front of Eli. This could put their blissful marriage in danger.

Towards the end of the week, the show is about to unveil another secret—Philip's mystery caller. Fans will finally find out who is he making the secret calls to and it is promised to leave you stunned.

"Days of Our Lives" airs Monday through Friday at 2.30 pm ET on NBC.