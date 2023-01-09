After nine years of waiting, the "Dead Island 2" release date is finally just around the corner. Developed by Dambuster Studios and Deep Silver, the upcoming action role-playing game is the sequel to "Dead Island"(2011) and the third major instalment of the gaming series. To keep fans up to speed, here is what we know of the title.

'Dead Island 2' release date, platforms

It has been a long wait for Dead Island fans. The game was first announced in 2014, but its development did not go smoothly as planned with multiple changes with its studios. Yager Development stopped working on the project in 2015 and was replaced by Sumo Digital in 2016 before Dambuster took over in 2019.

The good news is that despite all the development-related issues, fans can finally look forward to a "Dead Island 2" release date. The game will be released on April 28, 2023, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

'Dead Island 2' story, setting

Based on the release trailers so far, it becomes evident that the "Dead Island 2" setting is a big departure from its predecessor, which was set on an island. Instead of an island, the upcoming game will be set in Los Angeles in the United States, which makes its name somewhat of a misnomer.

"Dead Island 2" will be set a few months after the events of "Dead Island." By then, the US Armed Forces had placed California under full quarantine due to a stronger zombie outbreak.

'Dead Island 2' gameplay

The first game is known for its action-packed gameplay that can be a bit violent. It now appears that "Dead Island 2" will continue the trend. In fact, players can look forward to a whole new array of weaponry to try, such as swords, katanas, and even baseball bats, according to Pocket-lint.com.

The game also features a crafting system for players who want to make their own weapons. In addition, players should also be on the lookout for firearms in the game. While guns are powerful, ammo is scarce in the game.

There are no vehicles in the trailers, which could mean that players will have to around the open-world LA on foot.