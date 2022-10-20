Meghan Markle confirmed reports that she and Prince Harry have a docuseries coming on Netflix in a magazine interview. But she seemingly expressed her dismay at the outcome.

The Duchess of Sussex suggested that she wished the director, Liz Garbus, could have taken a different approach to the storytelling. She did not go into detail when asked by Variety, "What can we expect from Liz Garbus' docuseries on you and your husband?"

Instead, she shared her gratitude at having been able to share her and Prince Harry's story. She seemingly also shared her disappointment at the direction the docuseries has taken.

The duchess said, "It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I've long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it."

Meghan Markle then clarified, "But that's not why we're telling it. We're trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens."

The former "Suits" star then reflected on her time working on the series and said, "It's interesting. My husband has never worked in this industry before. For me, having worked on 'Suits,' it's so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That's been really fun."

Details about the Netflix docuseries remain scant. Meghan Markle had hinted that it could be about her love story with Prince Harry in her interview with The Cut. She shared, "The piece of my life I haven't been able to share, that people haven't been able to see, is our love story."

When pressed for confirmation that it is indeed a love story, she said, "What's so funny is I'm not trying to be cagey. I don't read any press. So I don't know what's confirmed." The 41-year-old said she will leave it to her publicist and to Netflix to decide what to share about the docuseries.

According to reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries will come out in December this year. But Netflix has yet to announce an official release date.