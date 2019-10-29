Gamers are already counting the days left before "Death Stranding" releases for the PlayStation 4. However, despite the announcement that all development has been finished, the developer hints at more goodies on the way. On the other hand, an unexpected announcement also confirmed that the game is slated for a PC release next year. The exact date was not specified, but the studio in-charge of the port was revealed to be 505 Games.

What makes this announcement so relevant is that fact that the gaming industry was led to believe it would be a PS4-exclusive title. While this revelation is jarring for most fans, others reportedly recall an interview wherein Hideo Kojima confirmed his new project would come out for the PC after it debuts on Sony's ageing platform first. IGN points out that this took place before "Death Stranding" even had a name or concept.

We're incredibly excited to announce that #505Games will publish the PC version of @Kojima_Hideo's highly-anticipated title Death Stranding.



Coming Summer 2020.



Stay tuned to our social channels for more information! #DeathStrandingPC — 505 Games (@505_Games) October 28, 2019

"Death Stranding" is already scheduled for release next week on Friday, November 8, but gamers are apparently still waiting for the official launch trailer. Thankfully, Kojima took to Twitter to let the public know that it will drop within the week. A report from GameSpot notes that the Japanese video game producer wants fans to know that he was directly involved with the upcoming trailer. Furthermore, among the images he shared on social media one suggests it could be a lengthy one.

The launch trailer of DEATH STRANDING that I myself edited will be revealed at Paris Games Week on October 30th. Pls look forward to it. — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) October 29, 2019

Those who are still on the fence about this intriguing action-adventure entry can wait for the review embargo to lift on Friday. Meanwhile, others who are already convinced have a lot to look forward to. The game features a star-studded lineup of characters each with a mysterious connection to the events detailed in the game. Moreover, there's even a gimmick where players can interact with BB using the DualShock 4 and its motion sensors.

Fans who are eager to own all of the physical and in-game goodies can go for the Collector's Edition. The package includes a BRIDGES cargo case, a full-size replica of the BB-Pod and a Ludens mini-figure. Then there is the Death Stranding Limited Edition PS4 Pro, which features a unique design on the console, a translucent orange DualShock 4 controller, and a copy of the game. Overall, Hideo Kojima appears to be hyped for his first project outside of Konami.