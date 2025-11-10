Authorities have arrested a university teacher in connection with the deadly car bomb blast that killed 13 people near Delhi's Red Fort. Dr. Muzammil, a teacher at Al Falah University, was apprehended in Faridabad, Haryana.

His arrest came just hours after the horrific explosion on Monday evening. The blast also left 24 people injured. The attack has consequently put the entire city on high alert.

The arrest was a swift, coordinated operation. It involved Haryana Police and their counterparts in Jammu and Kashmir. Investigators raided Dr. Muzammil's rented accommodation in Faridabad's Dhauj area.

Inside, they made a terrifying discovery. Officers seized a massive cache of 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate. In addition, they recovered weapons, ammunition, and timers from the property. This find has raised serious concerns about a wider, sophisticated terror plot.

Dr Muzammil Linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed

Authorities report that Dr. Muzammil was not unknown to them. He was reportedly wanted in connection with a terror-related case in Srinagar. The case is linked to the notorious terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

This connection has immediately intensified the investigation. Police are now probing his activities at the university and in the local area. The recovery of such a large amount of explosives suggests a high-level operation.

High Alert Across Delhi After Deadly Attack

The arrest provides a critical lead in the investigation into Monday's horrific attack. The explosion sent plumes of fire billowing into the sky. Panic gripped the crowded area, which was swarming with people.

Witnesses described burning cars and debris scattered across the road. The Delhi Fire Services confirmed 20 fire engines were rushed to the scene. The anti-terror squad and the Delhi Police Special Cell are now on-site. The entire area remains cordoned off.

Investigators are now working to determine if the explosives found in Faridabad match the device used in the attack. The city remains on edge as police work to uncover the full extent of the plot.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. STAY TUNED FOR UPDATES.